People’s Community Outreach is having its 4th Annual Coat Drive. It is partnering with Valet Today Cleaners. Their goal is to collect 500 new or gently used coats, hats, gloves, scarves, socks, and blankets for the less fortunate children and adults during the wintertime. Collecting donations from October 1st till November 1st. You can drop your donations off at the following locations.
Valet Today Cleaners, 2434 Grand Ave.
Valet Today Cleaners, 2474 Enterprise Ave.
Granite Health & Fitness, 3833 Ave. B
Red Rooster Café,1500 Broadwater Ave #1
Montana Jacks, 520 Hansen Ln.
For more information call Brenda at (406) 850-9607