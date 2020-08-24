Annual Labor Day picnic canceled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 2020 Labor Day picnic, previously scheduled for Sept. 7, has been canceled.

The annual event taking place at Rose Park each Labor Day is sponsored by the Greater Yellowstone Central Labor Council for all union members and their families, as well as friends of labor.

The free event is attended by thousands of people from the Billings area.

In a press release, Darrell Johnson, president of GYCLC, said, “Due to the COVID-19 virus the state of Montana has initiated protocols for large gatherings that we feel unable to safely comply with. The safety and health of our union families, volunteers and friends are our top concern.”

The event is planned to resume in 2021.

