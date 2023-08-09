MontanaFair begins Thursday, Aug. 10 and Runs through the 19th. Sneak-a-Peek night is Friday, Aug. 11.

The nine-day event is one of the region’s biggest attractions, with annual attendance of more than 225,000 people spending more than $2 million.

The band WildWind performs regularly on the Stink Blossom stage. Kelly McDonald Band also performs regularly at the Stink Blossom stage. Thistle and Lace have numerous performances on the Patio.

Chevelle performs Friday in the Rimrock Arena at 7 p.m. Country pop star Carly Pearce performs Saturday with local opener Juliette Angelo, and rapper Ludacris is Sunday.

Performers including Animal Cracker Conspiracy and Mango and Dango will be strolling the fair. Louie Foxe does his magic tricks regularly on the By All Means Brewing Stage, along with juggler Jeremiah. The All-Star Stunt Dogs will have regular shows at 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Senior citizen day is Monday, Aug. 14. Octane Additions’ Big Air Bash is Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 7 p.m.

The Yellowstone River Roundup PRCA rodeo is Thursday Aug. 17, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Digit Days is Saturday, Aug. 19, and $10 day will also be Saturday.