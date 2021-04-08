 Skip to main content
Annual Pinwheels for Prevention of child abuse display is April 22

Pinwheels for Prevention

Tristen Beddes, 9, plants pinwheels on the Courthouse Lawn in honor of child abuse prevention month in April, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

The Family Tree Center-Billings Exchange Clubs’ Child Abuse Prevention Center, and Prevent Child Abuse Montana, will host their 13th annual Pinwheels for Prevention display on Thursday, April 22 on the Yellowstone County Courthouse Lawn at 217 North 27th Street.

Supporters can help area children plant pinwheels beginning at noon. A celebration will be held at 12:15 p.m. to promote individual action to make children a community priority.

For more information, contact Stacy L. Dreessen, MSW executive director, at 406-671-3318.

Also join them in promoting the prevention of child abuse and neglect by recognizing Blue Mondays. Wear Blue, the color signifying child abuse prevention, every Monday in April: April 5, 12, 19, and 26. Send pictures of you, your family, co-workers, neighbors, friends, etc. wearing blue to: info@familytreecenterbillings.org and we will post them on group's Facebook page.

