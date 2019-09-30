The Big Sky Optimist Club will host the 2019 Fall Craft, Vintage & Vendor Market at the Boys & Girls Clubhouse, 505 Orchard Lane, on Saturday and Sunday.
For more than 30 years, the sale has raised money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Yellowstone County.
A large variety of dealers with many unique and fun treasures will be available. Sale items include antiques, small furniture, Western items, vintage silver and silverware, records, linens, dolls, handcrafted items, jewelry, vintage toys, fishing items, knives, coins & tokens, collectables including military items, and much more. After the first day of the sale, some of the dealers restock for Sunday, according to a news release from organizers.
Popular small-business vendors will also be present and homemade food by the Big Sky Optimist Club will be available.
The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.
For more information or to rent a space, contact Evelyn by calling 259-1306 or emailing evelynchatwood@gmail.com, or call Roxy at 855-2416.