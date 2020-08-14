You have permission to edit this article.
Annual Threshing Bee and Tractor Show canceled

Annual Threshing Bee and Tractor Show canceled

Threshing bee machine

A vintage threshing machine operates as Antique Tractor Club members gather at the Huntley Project Museum for the annual Threshing Bee in 2018. This year's event has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

The 2020 Threshing Bee and Tractor Show, scheduled to take place in Huntley on Saturday and Sunday, has been canceled.

The annual event, organized by the South Central Montana Antique Tractor and Machinery Association in affiliation with the Early Day Gas Engine & Tractor Association (EDGTA) typically features all-day events including threshing and binding, a machine show, tractor pulls, old-time demonstrations, food and more.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the state of Montana and the county of Yellowstone have initiated protocols for large gatherings that we feel unable to safely comply with. The safety and health of our members, volunteers, vendors, and especially our valued guests are our top priority,” said Ken Amann, president of EDGTA Branch 29, in a memo.

The event is planned to resume in 2021.

