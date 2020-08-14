Annual Threshing Bee and Tractor Show canceled

The 2020 Threshing Bee and Tractor Show, scheduled to take place in Huntley on Saturday and Sunday, has been canceled.

The annual event, organized by the South Central Montana Antique Tractor and Machinery Association in affiliation with the Early Day Gas Engine & Tractor Association (EDGTA) typically features all-day events including threshing and binding, a machine show, tractor pulls, old-time demonstrations, food and more.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the state of Montana and the county of Yellowstone have initiated protocols for large gatherings that we feel unable to safely comply with. The safety and health of our members, volunteers, vendors, and especially our valued guests are our top priority,” said Ken Amann, president of EDGTA Branch 29, in a memo.