The 2019 Threshing Bee will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Huntley Project Museum, located at 770 Railroad Highway.

Among the other attractions this year, the show will feature a 1951 Minneapolis Moline model Z, according to information from organizers.

Events throughout the weekend will include the “Parade of Power” and displays like a working sawmill, a shingle mill and a blacksmith shop. There will also be steam and gas threshing and binding demonstrations, Dutch oven bread baking and butter churning, musical entertainment, arts and crafts, a kiddie pedal tractor pull and more.

Guests can also enjoy steamed corn-on-the-cob and a thresher’s lunch by Party Pig and homemade pie and ice cream, among other treats.

Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older.

For more information including a complete schedule, go to antiquetractorclub.com/2019-threshing-bee.

