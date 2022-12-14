Annual vigil for Billings' homeless set for Dec. 21

Healthcare for the Homeless, a service of RiverStone Health, invites community members to the annual vigil for Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day at 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 21 on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn.

Dec. 21, the first day of winter, is observed nationally as Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day because it has the longest night of the year. Many of the unhoused people in the community spend cold, dark hours outdoors.

The noontime gathering brings together people who care for those in the community who lack permanent housing. It is a time to remember the 17 people who died homeless in Billings this year and a time to dedicate efforts to helping those who remain unhoused in our community.

Nearly 1,400 people are enrolled in Healthcare for the Homeless in Billings. They receive needed medical, behavioral health and dental care and referrals to other community services at three locations: the clinic at 2424 First Ave. N; at St. Vincent de Paul, 3005 First Ave. S.; and at the main RiverStone Health Clinic, 123 S. 27th St.

Leaders of several local helping organizations will participate in the brief noontime vigil. Billings Mayor Bill Cole will proclaim Dec. 21 as Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day in our city.

Those attending are encouraged to bring new gloves, hats and scarves to donate to Healthcare for the Homeless patients. Hot coffee and cocoa will be served. Bags of snacks will be available to anyone who is hungry. Please dress for extreme cold because the Dec. 21 weather forecast predicts a daytime high below zero.