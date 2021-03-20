Anonymous donor paves the way for renovations to Rocky Mountain College grounds

“From my perspective, and the perspective of our facilities and grounds team, President Wilmouth has charged us to make certain that the campus looks as good as the product that we’re providing to our students…We’ve been doing that for some time now in incremental steps, and this step will really leap the college forward in terms of how we’re presenting ourselves to the broader community,” said Executive Vice President and Dean for Student Life Brad Nason.

Nason said renovations on the southern side of campus will be broken down into three phases, starting with the wrought iron fencing currently around Herb Klindt Field getting extended east down Poly Drive toward Veterans Park and around the soccer field. Along with new fencing will come new signage at the center of the college entryway and throughout campus.

“The second phase will be to essentially repave and add new concrete curbing and sidewalks to the main entryway off of Poly Drive. It will include sort of a semi-roundabout, and the traffic for the entryways off of Poly Drive will become one-directional,” said Nason, whose role as executive vice president places him in charge of the facilities and grounds of the institution.