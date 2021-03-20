Anonymous donor paves the way for renovations to Rocky Mountain College grounds

Those visiting Rocky Mountain College, or passing by it on Poly Drive, will get a new view within the next few months.
Major renovations are coming to the college’s property, which will include overhauling its sidewalks, fencing and a redesigned entryway to its south side. The changes are several years in the making, and were made possible through an anonymous donor.
“People drive up and down Poly all the time, and it’d be nice for them to go, ‘Whoa!’…And first impressions are nice I think for incoming students and their parents. Some people may not think that that’s worth it, but we believe it is,” said Bob Wilmouth, who is in his ninth year as president of Rocky Mountain College.
With its campus grounds and some of its buildings dating back more than a century, RMC covers about 60 acres. Following the merger of Billings Polytechnic Institute with Intermountain Union College to form RMC in 1947, the sign on its southern entrance bearing its seal has transitioned from wood to stone over the decades.
During the past decade, the college has seen new lights and Fieldturf installed on the Rocky football program’s home field, the opening of a nearly $10 million building that facilitates a range of science courses taught on campus and the purchase of a new facility to house the college’s Physician Assistant program.
“From my perspective, and the perspective of our facilities and grounds team, President Wilmouth has charged us to make certain that the campus looks as good as the product that we’re providing to our students…We’ve been doing that for some time now in incremental steps, and this step will really leap the college forward in terms of how we’re presenting ourselves to the broader community,” said Executive Vice President and Dean for Student Life Brad Nason.
Nason said renovations on the southern side of campus will be broken down into three phases, starting with the wrought iron fencing currently around Herb Klindt Field getting extended east down Poly Drive toward Veterans Park and around the soccer field. Along with new fencing will come new signage at the center of the college entryway and throughout campus.
“The second phase will be to essentially repave and add new concrete curbing and sidewalks to the main entryway off of Poly Drive. It will include sort of a semi-roundabout, and the traffic for the entryways off of Poly Drive will become one-directional,” said Nason, whose role as executive vice president places him in charge of the facilities and grounds of the institution.
The new roadway will turn the two parallel roads leading to the center of campus into a one-way loop. Nason said the final phase of construction will be redesigning the Widenhouse parking lot to give it a more “garden-like” appearance.
“Our campus Master Plan calls for us to push parking to the perimeter of campus, and to continue the development of that park-like atmosphere in the internal areas of the campus,” he said.
Vice President of Advancement Tyler Wiltgen said an anonymous donation in the spring of 2020 covered the entire cost of the project.
“I think projects like this show just how important donors are to colleges, specifically this one, because any time you take a major step forward, it’s usually because a donor got behind us and pushed us forward. So we’re incredible grateful," he said.
Nason said a tentative timeline has fencing installed by mid-to-late May, followed by the new signage. Phase Two is anticipated to begin in July, and the final phase is set to begin in the spring or summer of 2022.