Another Billings man admits to pedophile charge in federal court

A Billings man admitted in federal court Thursday to sending obscene messages to someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl.

Kyle Jason Swindler pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. Swindler, 41, is one of over 20 men in the Billings area arrested since the fall of 2021 by local and federal authorities in operations targeting online sexual predators.

Billings police arrested Swindler and nearly 10 others in late October 2021, the Gazette previously reported. Earlier that month, Swindler began messaging a person online who identified themselves as an underage girl. The messages became explicitly sexual, with Swindler describing various sex acts that he wanted to perform on the child. They agreed to meet at a Billings park. When he drove his truck to park, officers took Swindler into custody.

Investigators found an ammo box filled with sex toys, condoms and lubricant inside Swindler’s truck, according to court documents. When they searched his cell phone, the found the social media conversations which led to the meeting in the park.

Yellowstone County prosecutors initially charged Swindler with one count of child sex abuse. The felony was dropped in March 2022, and Swindler was indicted on a federal charge of attempted coercion of a minor. He reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in September, admitting to the amended charge of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

A sentencing date for Swindler has not yet been scheduled. He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and at least three years of supervised release.

Last week, a federal judge sentenced Jason Robert Kroepelin to eight years in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervision for attempted coercion of a minor into sex and possession of child pornography. Kroepelin was among the same group of men as Swindler accused of arranging to rape children over the internet. He was also the first in that group to be sentenced in federal court.

Thomas Clay Sebastian and Jacob Ramirez are slated to be sentenced in November for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

The investigations and prosecutions of online sexual predators during the past year have been conducted by officials with the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office and Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office. Arrests and charges in Billings connected to their operations have occurred as recently as this month.

Jerome John Heick, 46, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to one count of child sex abuse. He, like the more than 20 others, is accused of using the internet to try and rape someone he thought was a child. He is currently in Yellowstone County Detention Facility on a $150,000 bond.