Another death reported in Yellowstone County, bringing county total to 27

Another Yellowstone County resident has died of COVID-19, bringing the county death total to 27.

The person who died was a woman in her 80s, according to RiverStone Health. She died Sunday at a Yellowstone County hospital.

Yellowstone County has had 23 people die since July 6, including 16 residents of senior care facilities.

The county has had 27 of the state's 64 deaths. Yellowstone County also added 12 new cases Monday morning. Despite the new cases, the number of active cases in Yellowstone County dropped by 40 from Sunday to Monday.

Currently there are 559 confirmed active cases in the county and 1,516 statewide. Yellowstone County has had 1,110 confirmed cases total, of which 524 people are considered recovered.

New cases in Yellowstone County include a woman in her 20s, two women in their 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 40s, two men in their 50s, two women in their 50s, two men in their 60s and a woman in her 80s.

