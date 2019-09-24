After back-to-back grizzly bear attacks last week in the Gravelly Mountains, wildlife officials on Tuesday said that another individual survived an attack earlier Tuesday in the same region.
According to Fish Wildlife & Parks spokesperson Morgan Jacobsen the victim survived and was being treated in Sheridan, Montana, Tuesday afternoon. FWP is investigating the incident and Jacobsen could not provide any more information.
Two New Mexico hunters injured in the first attack on Sept. 16 were previously treated and released in Ennis. A Washington man injured later the same day was due to be released from a hospital in Butte last Friday.
On Sept. 20, wildlife officials ended their search for the grizzly bear or bears responsible for the attacks. The encounters happened about 11 hours apart and within a mile of each other in the Gravelly Mountains south of Ennis.
A helicopter flight and three days of ground searches did not turn up any grizzlies in the area of the attacks.