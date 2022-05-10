Anti-discrimination group to host public forum with law enforcement

The Alliance of Defenders of Acceptance and Belonging (ADAB) has organized a meeting with law enforcement agencies in Billings for the purpose of asking questions relating to discrimination in Billings. The meeting is scheduled for May 12 at the community room of the Billings Public Library. The public is invited to attend.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John and Yellowstone County Sherriff Mike Linder are expected to be available to answer questions. Acting US Marshal, Tim Hornung, has also been invited.

Thomas E. Towe, President of the ADAB, said the purpose of the meeting is to learn how our local law enforcement agencies handle difficult questions that may sometimes result in discrimination. "For example," Towe said, "we have heard a number of complaints that Native Americans and other persons of color are sometimes profiled."

If minorities are more likely to be stopped for a minor traffic offense or are placed under surveillance for merely walking in the park, playing basketball, or doing other things that we all do, there may be a problem. "We just want to know how our local law enforcement agencies deal with this and whether or not there is a problem that needs further attention," Towe said.

"The same thing applies to more serious issues such as the use of force by law enforcement officers. We know that the police department's and some major cities have serious problems that have resulted in death of blacks and other minorities. We don't want this to happen in our town," Towe said.

At this point, ADAB is not making any accusations. Instead, this meeting is intended to give law enforcement people in Billings the opportunity to explain to the public how they are handling these matters. "If there is no problem we want to know this. If there is a problem we want to know what we can do to help," Towe said.

The specific matters that ADAB plans to raise at the meeting are as follows:

1. What are the existing rules and policies regarding the use of force, chokehold, and serving "no knock" warrants.

2. What are the existing rules and policies regarding profiling.

3. What are the existing rules and policies regarding body camera and body microphones.

4. What are the existing rules and policies regarding screening candidates for hire or for promotions.

ADAB plans to raise other questions as well. ADAB looks forward to hearing the response of each of the three law enforcement agencies in Billings that have been invited.

The Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council headquartered in Billings is jointly sponsoring this meeting. They are supportive and agree with the approach and are considered a full partner in this venture. They have already indicated their interest in the same questions in a recent meeting with Chief St. John.

ADAB is made up of approximately 15 separate nonprofit organizations and a number of independent people in Billings that are concerned about discrimination. They include Billings Interfaith Network of Churches, Not in Our Town, The Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council, Native American Achievement Center at MSUB, The Task Force for Diversity and Inclusion at Rocky Mountain College, The Elk River Intertribal Center, Warrior Women for Justice, Black Heritage Foundation, and a number of others. Their goal is the same, namely, identify and reduce discrimination against people of color, people with disabilities, and other minorities.

"Acceptance of diversity of our citizens will lead to a better quality of life and improve the economic vitality of the community for all the people of Billings," Towe said.

