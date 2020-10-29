Anti-mask group travels state to raise awareness, funds for lawsuit

The Freedom Protection Project made a stop in Billings on Tuesday to advocate its position the state's mask mandate violates the constitutional rights of Montana residents.

The group hopes to bring a lawsuit against Gov. Steve Bullock's office that contests the mandate. It's using the tour of the state to raise support and money for the suit.

Jerry Steed, one of the group's organizers, said he's found a willing law firm, they just need to raise the money to cover costs.

"People are ready to stand up and take their freedoms back," he said.

The group has traveled to eight Montana communities over the last two days, stretching from Billings to Ravalli. Steed said crowds have been enthusiastic at each stop; roughly 40 people gathered at the Edwards Jet Center for the Billings gathering.