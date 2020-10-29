Anti-mask group travels state to raise awareness, funds for lawsuit

The Freedom Protection Project made a stop in Billings on Tuesday to advocate its position the state's mask mandate violates the constitutional rights of Montana residents.
The group hopes to bring a lawsuit against Gov. Steve Bullock's office that contests the mandate. It's using the tour of the state to raise support and money for the suit.
Jerry Steed, one of the group's organizers, said he's found a willing law firm, they just need to raise the money to cover costs.
"People are ready to stand up and take their freedoms back," he said.
The group has traveled to eight Montana communities over the last two days, stretching from Billings to Ravalli. Steed said crowds have been enthusiastic at each stop; roughly 40 people gathered at the Edwards Jet Center for the Billings gathering.
Last week, state and county health officials began to crack down on businesses not enforcing the mask mandate, which was put in place in July to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Bullock has asserted that the authority to put the mandate in place and enforce it comes from a number of U.S. and Montana supreme court rulings recognizing the state's authority to impose quarantines, mandatory vaccination orders and other measures to prevent the spread of diseases.
Medical care groups, public health officials and communicable disease experts have all advocated for wearing masks in public.
Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force, was in Billings on Tuesday, the same day as the Freedom Protection Project's stop at the Edwards Jet Center.
Birx spoke to a group of city and county officials, the county’s public health department, RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare, and advocated for masking and a ramp up in asymptomatic testing.
She emphasized that wearing a mask, social distancing, practicing hand hygiene and staying home when ill are the key ways to slowing the spread.
Last week, Yellowstone County public health officer John Felton reiterated that mask wearing has proven effective in slowing the spread of COVID-19.
"The problem is there's a huge amount of confirmation bias going on," Felton told the Billings City Council last week. "If I want to believe that masks don't help I can find something to tell me masks don't help."
He then pointed to a study published earlier this summer in the medical journal The Lancet that showed masks reduce transmission of COVID-19 by 80%.
"Here's what's incontrovertible," he said. "Masks help."
