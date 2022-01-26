Apartments planned for Elks Lodge property in midtown Billings if sale goes through

Three years after going up for sale, the Elks Lodge in midtown Billings may finally have a buyer, and part of the plan includes keeping the tennis center and building up to 250 apartments.
Thrive Development has begun the process to purchase the 8-acre lot at Lewis Avenue and 9th Street West. Contingent on the sale is a request with the city to rezone the property to allow the construction of townhouses and apartments and to keep the Elks Tennis Center.
"Everything hinges on this zone change," said David Goodridge of Good Ridge Real Estate who is brokering the sale.
The whole 8-acre parcel is currently zoned Corridor Mixed Use 1, which allows for commercial and residential development. Thrive is proposing to break up the parcel into three parts, with each zoned for a specific use.
The stretch of land along Lewis Avenue between 9th and 10 Street West would be zoned Neighborhood Mixed Use 1, which allows for the development of townhouses and duplexes of up to four units. Right now that property is the Elks Lodge parking lot.
Behind the parking lot where the lodge now sits, and the property behind it as it stretches down 10th Street West to Yellowstone Avenue, would be zoned Neighborhood Mixed Use 3, which allows for the development of apartment complexes with five or more units.
The Tennis Center would remain zoned Corridor Mixed Use 1.
In a neighborhood meeting last month, Thrive stated that its plan is to build between 200 and 250 rental units — the only way to make the development financially feasible. Thrive has no plans to build condos for purchase.
Thrive's proposal goes before the Planning Commission on Feb. 1.
The Elks Lodge property went up for sale in October 2019. Earlier that year, the lodge was struggling to come up with funding to continue operating its indoor tennis facility as balloon payments on loans for the building were coming due.
In October 2020, Bruno's Taste of Italy relocated into the Elk's Lodge kitchen in order to provide takeout orders during the pandemic. With the sale of the Elks Lodge property now pending, Bruno's is moving out.