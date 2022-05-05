Application for First Interstate Bank Centennial Youth Foundation grants available

Local organizations in Yellowstone County dedicated to serving youth may now apply for a Centennial Youth Foundation grant from First Interstate Bank.

In 1982, Billings' centennial year, First Interstate Bank made a commitment to our community and established the Centennial Youth Foundation. The Foundation is donating more than $1 million over 100 years to youth organizations and activities within Yellowstone County. The grants will be used to enhance athletic, cultural, educational, and social service activities as well as make special projects possible.

First Interstate Bank encourages any group or agency in Yellowstone County serving youth (ages 18 and under) to apply for the grants. Those interested may fill out an application on First Interstate Bank’s website:

https://www.firstinterstatebank.com/campaigns/centennial_youth_foundation.php. Please mail six copies of your completed application to:

First Interstate Bank

Attn: Kristi Conroy

401 N. 31st St.

Billings, MT 59101

The deadline for applications is August 1 for the annual grant awards, which will be presented in September 2022.

About Us

First Interstate is a community bank headquartered in Billings, Montana, delivering best-in-class banking and wealth management services throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. With more than 150 offices, First Interstate enhances the communities it serves through an innovative corporate philanthropy program, which includes donating a portion of company profits, matching employees’ personal financial contributions, and donating $10 per hour for volunteer efforts made at qualifying organizations. To learn more, please visit www.firstinterstate.com.

