Applications for NILE scholarships now open

The Northern International Livestock Exposition Foundation expects to award more than $30,000 to youth and is now accepting applications for scholarships for the 2021-2022 academic year.

For 30 years, the NILE has awarded scholarships to deserving FFA and 4-H students. Successful applicants have been actively involved in their communities, leaders in their programs, excelled in the classroom, and participated in NILE events.

"Few things are as essential to survival as production agriculture. Therefore, we must continue to create and support AGvocates," said Jennifer Boka, general manager of the NILE. "The NILE is proud to increase educational opportunities for youth through scholarships."

Scholarship applications and guidelines may be found at www.thenile.org, or by contacting the NILE Office at (406) 256-2495. Applications must be submitted to the NILE office by March 2, 2021 by 4 p.m. Incomplete or late applications will not be considered.

