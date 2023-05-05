The elevation of Fort Peck Reservoir’s water level has climbed 2.4 feet since last month thanks to spring runoff, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported Friday.
It took about 443,000 acre-feet of water for the lake to climb that much. An acre-foot is the amount of water it takes to cover one acre in 1 foot of water. Fort Peck Reservoir is spread across roughly 245,000 acres along the Missouri River in Eastern Montana.
The runoff into Fort Peck has provided water to all but the highest boat ramps, located at Hell Creek State Park, Rock Creek Fishing Access Site and Crooked Creek.
Meanwhile, Canyon Ferry Reservoir's water level is climbing but remains low. Still, it is about 3 feet higher than it was at this time last year, but roughly 3 feet lower than in 2021.
Downstream
April flooding from the Milk River, which enters the Missouri River downstream of Fort Peck Dam, helped boost the water elevation at neighboring Lake Sakakawea, just over the border in North Dakota, by 4.5 feet, the Corps reported. The Montana water that submerged large swaths of the Hi-Line helped add more than 1.2 million acre feet of water to the reservoir.
“The runoff forecast continues to improve thanks to late season plains and mountain snowfall in the upper basin,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, in a press release. “We hope to see the precipitation trend continue to provide the much needed moisture for the region.”
“Late season plains snowpack accumulation and subsequent melting led to increased runoff throughout the upper Missouri River Basin during April,” the Corps reported. “For the month, runoff was 4.7 million acre-feet, 159% of average, for the basin above Sioux City, Iowa.”
Dry
The annual runoff forecast for the upper Missouri River Basin above Sioux City is 26.9 MAF, 105% of average, and 0.5 MAF higher than last month’s forecast. However, soil moisture remains slightly below normal in Eastern Montana and the western Dakotas, and well below normal in Nebraska. Even with the plains snowmelt, soils dried out in late April over a large portion of the upper basin.
The Montana drought monitor shows large swaths of Eastern Montana and the northwestern corner of the state in moderate drought. Portions of Flathead and Lincoln counties are listed in severe drought.
The one-month precipitation outlook for the state shows the drought continuing in northwestern Montana while the temperature in Eastern Montana is predicted to be below normal.
Snow
Snowpack for this time of year shows the northwestern region at only 61% of normal. The Smith-Judith-Musselshell and Madison watersheds are reporting the highest snowpack at 111% and 117%, respectively, with warm weather quickly melting the mountain snow.
The Fort Peck reach’s snowpack peaked at 117% of normal on April 24 and has 88% remaining.
Melting snow is evident at streamflow gauges. The Big Hole River near Melrose was running at 4,520 cubic feet per second on Friday, more than double the average flow for the day. The Missouri River at Toston was running at 12,400 cfs, compared to the average for the date of 5,950 cfs.
The popular Smith River, a permit-only float, was recording 3,450 cfs at Eden, up from the average of 558 cfs for the date and nearly double the highest flows ever recorded for the date. Flooding downstream near Ulm prompted Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to close the Truly Bridge fishing access site on Friday.
Flows have also climbed along the Yellowstone River drainage, with the Billings gauge reporting a flow of 15,000 cfs compared to the average for the date of 6,250 cfs. Likewise, the Clark Fork and Blackfoot rivers are running higher than average for this early in the spring. The Clark Fork above Missoula recorded 15,300 cfs, compared to an average of 5,430 cfs.
All of that runoff, in addition to the possibility of torrential rain, has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the Missoula region and a flood watch for the Yaak River near Troy.