Kids stuck at home? Some advice from experts about managing coronavirus school closures

Montana public schools are shutting down for two weeks as part of sweeping efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. Here's some advice for how parents and guardians can help kids continue to learn during that time.
Above all, talk to children. The National Association of School Physiologists recommends making yourself available to kids, while being calm and reassuring. Don't be afraid to talk about COVID-19 with your kids. Be honest and accurate, and "if true emphasize to your children that they and your family are fine."
The school psychologist group also recommends monitoring kids' television and social media intake. Avoid constantly watching news updates with kids or watching updates that might be upsetting to them. Talk to them about facts of COVID-19, and also talk to them about how some things they see on the internet may be based on rumors or be false.
Several groups have also recommended that while adults try to be active in their kids' education, they shouldn't feel obligated to morph into a teacher. Rather, guide kids toward useful activities and support their interests. Here are some online resources that can help:
- BreakoutEDU hosts several games for kids that are paired with a specific grade level and subject: https://www.breakoutedu.com/funathome.
- That stuff you remember from National Geographic's hard copy kids magazines is online: https://kids.nationalgeographic.com/.
- Brainpop has a wide library of quizzes, videos and other resources. The site is geared toward teachers, but has expanded access because of coronavirus closures: https://www.brainpop.com/.
- Khan Academy Kids offers a tablet and phone app from the makers of a well-respected digital education program: https://learn.khanacademy.org/khan-academy-kids/.
- PBS Learning Media puts a new focus on the public broadcaster's educational mission with subject and grade specific videos, articles and more: https://thinktv.pbslearningmedia.org/.
- Quizlet hosts a legion of bite-sized assessments in several subjects: https://quizlet.com/.