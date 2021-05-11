Area businesses and churches offer free COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Businesses and churches are partnering with RiverStone Health to offer the public free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations. Upcoming, free clinics open to the public include:

• May 13, 5-7 p.m. at Red Oxx, 310 N. 13th St., Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines offered. This clinic coincides with a Pub Station concert.

• May 14, 5-7 p.m. at Red Oxx, 310 N. 13th St., Moderna and J&J vaccines. This clinic coincides with a sold-out Pub Station concert.

• May 16, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1290 Sierra Granda Blvd., Moderna and J&J.

• May 20, 10-11 a.m., Custer Public School, J&J vaccine.

• May 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., RiverStone Health, Lil Anderson Center (four-story building at 123 S. 27th St.), Pfizer.

• May 26, noon to 2 p.m., Harvest Church, 1235 W. Wicks Lane, Moderna and J&J.

• June 3, 10 a.m. to noon, Elysian School, 6416 Elysian Road, Moderna and J&J.

The J&J vaccine requires a single dose. Those choosing the Moderna need a second dose four weeks after the first. A second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is needed three weeks after the first.