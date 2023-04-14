The first and second place finishers from the local Optimist International Oratorical Contest competition will advance, along with other students from Western Montana, to the Montana Regional Competition to be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Lockwood High School.

“All the students competing in the Zone contest did a wonderful job presenting their speeches about the topic posed to them.“ District Oratorical Chair Gail Strever said. “All who heard them speak have no doubt that these students have a bright future ahead of them.”

The students are sponsored by the Optimist Clubs of Yellowstone County, which have encouraged area students to speak their minds about the topic “Discovering the Optimism Within Me” as part of the Optimist International Oratorical Contest for the 2022-2023 year.

In the past six weeks four local clubs have held competitions, advancing eight students to a Zone competition which was held on April 8th. First and second place finishers from those zone competitions will now compete in the state contest in Lockwood.

The First and second place finishers from state will advance to the Alberta, Montana, Saskatchewan and Northern Wyoming District competition to be held in Medicine Hat, Alberta, on May 6. There, they will compete for $5,000 in college scholarships and a chance to compete at Regional and International Levels for a total of up to $22,500 in scholarships.

“We are extremely proud of the work our local students have done to advance to this level and encourage the public to attend the Montana Regional Competition to show their support.” Strever said.

Those attending should plan to arrive no later than 10:45 a.m., as the doors will be locked as soon as the competition starts at 11.

The contest is open to students under the age of 19 as if October 1, 2023.