Argument at Billings bar involving off-duty officers escalates into apparent shooting

“During the struggle for control of the gun, it is reported that the driver fired one shot. The deputy was hit in the face with something, which is what we believe to be a bullet fragment,” St. John said.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, who also attended the press conference, clarified that the fragment caused a minor wound to the deputy’s lip, and he plans to be back on duty right away. Both the officer and the civilian thought the deputy was shot at the time, and continued to try to pry the gun from the driver.

The driver hit the accelerator, dragging both people with him, St. John said. The officer was able to get free of the vehicle, while the civilian was dragged along partially in the passenger’s side of the sedan until he “was either able to free himself or was thrown clear” before the car fled onto Grand Avenue.

Other officers who were in the casino came outside to help the three, and the Malibu came back into the parking lot. Thinking that more shots would be fired, everyone moved back inside. At that same time, police had arrived in response to a call that the deputy was shot, with the driver of the Malibu again driving back onto Grand Avenue.