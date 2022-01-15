Argument at Billings bar involving off-duty officers escalates into apparent shooting

An off-duty deputy was struck by a possible bullet fragment after an argument in front of a Billings bar turned violent early Saturday morning, and one person was hospitalized due to a rollover crash after fleeing the scene.
Billings Chief of Police Rich St. John provided what details were available about an altercation at the Grandstand Sports Bar and Casino during a press conference held Saturday afternoon. No arrests have been made, but at least one round from a handgun was possibly fired by a suspect. Both the deputy and a civilian who was involved are expected to fully recover, while the man pulled from the crash suffered life-threatening injuries.
“We are in the very early stages of this investigation. It could take some time to complete. Our understanding of this incident may change as additional evidence is collected and reviewed,” St. John said.
From what investigators have gathered so far, St. John said that a group of off-duty officers met at the Grandstand on Friday night. At around 12:45 a.m., a Yellowstone County deputy, a Billings police officer and a civilian left the casino and were talking in the parking lot. A maroon Chevy Malibu then pulled into the parking lot carrying two people and came to a stop near the three.
“Words were exchanged,” St. John said, and driver of the Malibu brandished a handgun. The deputy and police officer both went to the driver’s side window to seize the weapon. The civilian went to the other side, opened the car door and “either told the passenger to get out or pulled him out,” in order to get to the driver holding the handgun.
“During the struggle for control of the gun, it is reported that the driver fired one shot. The deputy was hit in the face with something, which is what we believe to be a bullet fragment,” St. John said.
Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, who also attended the press conference, clarified that the fragment caused a minor wound to the deputy’s lip, and he plans to be back on duty right away. Both the officer and the civilian thought the deputy was shot at the time, and continued to try to pry the gun from the driver.
The driver hit the accelerator, dragging both people with him, St. John said. The officer was able to get free of the vehicle, while the civilian was dragged along partially in the passenger’s side of the sedan until he “was either able to free himself or was thrown clear” before the car fled onto Grand Avenue.
Other officers who were in the casino came outside to help the three, and the Malibu came back into the parking lot. Thinking that more shots would be fired, everyone moved back inside. At that same time, police had arrived in response to a call that the deputy was shot, with the driver of the Malibu again driving back onto Grand Avenue.
Driving west at speeds of over 60 miles per hour, St. John said, the driver lost control near the shopping center on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue, went into a slide on its side and overturned several times. The car came to a stop when it struck a light pole. Investigation and cleanup crews had Grand Avenue closed as late as 7 a.m. Saturday.
The man was traveling alone in the car, and crews recovered a handgun from the wreck matching that which was earlier held in front of the three men in the parking lot. The timeline from the start of the argument to the crash altogether took about six minutes, St. John said, and city, county and state agencies are all contributing to the investigation.
“The shooting is being investigated by our detective division with assistance from Montana Department of Criminal Investigation. They will ultimately assume the lead on this case,” he said.
Once DCI, BPD and Yellowstone County detectives pool their findings, they will consult with the Yellowstone County Attorney’s Office for any possible charges. No on-duty officers were hurt in the pursuit, and the civilian who clung to the passenger side of the fleeing Malibu was treated for minor injuries. Because no charges have been filed, nor arrests made, St. John said police are not releasing any names of those involved at this time.
During a panel discussion on public safety held at the Billings Public Library on Thursday, St. John pointed to reports of both assaults with a weapon and assaults on peace officers consistently increasing from 2019 through 2021. Reports of assaults on officers nearly tripled in 2021 compared to two years prior, going from nine to 26.
“A big part of this investigation, and what we’re [he and Sheriff Linder] both waiting for, is what exactly precipitated this conflict…What took place to have this verbal argument where somebody brandished a gun,” he said.
St. John said more details would be available within the next few days. A complete video of the press conference held Saturday can be found on the BPD Facebook page.