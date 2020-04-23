Armed, apparently intoxicated man's protest of COVID-19 shutdown in Red Lodge ends peacefully

An armed and apparently intoxicated man protesting the COVID-19 shutdown at Red Lodge City Hall on Wednesday night was taken to a Billings medical facility after a prolonged conversation with law enforcement during which he expressed his concerns before peacefully ending his protest, according to the Red Lodge Police Department.
No one was injured in the incident.
"It ended absolutely the best way it absolutely possibly could," Red Lodge Chief of Police Jason Wells said Thursday morning.
The response to the incident involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including Red Lodge Police, the Carbon County Sheriff's Office, Yellowstone County SWAT and the Montana Highway Patrol.
Carbon County Sheriff's Office Dispatch started receiving reports at about 6:30 p.m. of a man carrying a rifle and wearing a pistol walking down 11th Street in Red Lodge toward City Hall after stopping at the County Administration building, according to a press release from the Red Lodge Police Department.
"As officers responded to his location, the male told them that he was walking in peace and that he wanted to protest the shutdown due to COVID-19," the release says.
Police came to believe the man was intoxicated as he stood on the steps of City Hall and voiced his concerns.
"After a lengthy conversation the male peacefully concluded his protest," the release states. "Even though the male was not injured he was transported to a Billings medical facility."
The investigation into the man's actions is ongoing.
The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office sent a few members of its SWAT team and its BEAR armored truck to assist with the situation unfolding in the Carbon County town, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Thursday morning.
Carbon County law enforcement had requested assistance, according to Linder, and in addition to sending support, the Yellowstone County's tactical response team was put on standby.
"We sent a few of our members up there along with the BEAR to provide some support if things went sideways," Linder said. "Fortunately we didn't need it."
In its press release, Red Lodge Police thanked the various first responders and law enforcement agencies involved for "their quick response and for their assistance in handling this incident in a positive and professional manner."
