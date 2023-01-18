Armed standoff at Golden Meadows Mobile Home Park in Billings ends peacefully

A standoff in Billings came to an end peacefully Wednesday after more than two hours.

Members of the Montana Violent Offenders Task Force arrested two people wanted for multiple out-of-state warrants. The standoff drew agents from United States Marshals Service, Billings Police Department, Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol.

“You couldn’t have asked for better cooperation between state, local and federal partners,” said U.S. Marshal Timothy Hornung.

Hornung told the Gazette the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Spokane alerted Montana authorities that Lucas Hancock, a 32-year-old man wanted on charges of flight to avoid prosecution in Washington and assaulting a police officer in Idaho, may be in Billings. Investigators found a vehicle associated with Hancock at the Golden Meadows Mobile Home Park on Billings West End.

Agents determined that Lucas was inside one of the trailers on Southgrove Place, Hornung said, and he was with a woman also wanted in Washington State. Shyla Chapman, 25, has an arrest warrant for one count of harboring a fugitive.

With multiple agencies surrounding the home Wednesday afternoon, including BPD SWAT, Hornung said the owner of the trailer got out of the home safely before the standoff. After speaking with BPD negotiators over the phone, Lucas and Chapman surrendered to authorities by around 3 p.m.

The standoff, Hornung said, ended with no injuries. As of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Hancock and Chapman were booked into Yellowstone County Detention Facility. Neither had any previous felony convictions in Montana, according to Montana Department of Corrections records.

Wednesday's standoff comes 10 days after BPD spent seven hours negotiating with a man barricaded in a midtown home. Thomas John Slevira Jr., 32, allegedly shot and killed a man January 8, then invaded a birthday party at a house on Burlington Avenue, with county prosecutors accusing him of also shooting and wounding one of the adults at the party.

He pleaded not guilty Friday in Yellowstone County Justice Court to charges of deliberate homicide and attempted deliberate homicide, and is currently in custody at YCDF on a $1 million bond.