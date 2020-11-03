 Skip to main content
Arntzen leads in Montana superintendent race in early results
Republican Elsie Arntzen leads the race for Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction as results continue to come in Tuesday night.  She held a roughly 8,00-vote lead over Democrat Melissa Romano at about 11:15 Tuesday night. 

Results are far from complete; only about 65% of the expected vote was in, according to results from the Associated Press. 

Romano and other statewide Democrats were buoyed by early results from Missoula County, and strong returns from Lewis and Clark County, but early leads melted quickly. 

Arntzen, the incumbent, took a slim lead in the race after 10:30 p.m., which expanded to about 49% of the vote. 

She won Ravalli and Yellowstone Counties handily and was also buoyed by results in many rural counties. 

Romano is running ahead of other statewide Democrats so far in races for offices like Secretary of State and Attorney General. She's garnered 47% of the vote, more than any other statewide Democrat except Bullock.

Libertarian Kevin Leatherbarrow has earned about 3.7%. 

Election watching

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen, left, greets Montana house district 50 candidate Karri Seekins-Crowe during an election watching party at The Den Sports Bar on Tuesday.

The race could swing back and forth as results are reported from Republican strongholds like Flathead County, or Democrat areas like Silver Bow County.  

The superintendent's race is a rematch from 2016's race, when Arntzen won 51.6% of the vote. 

Arntzen attending a GOP watch party in Billings on Tuesday night, while Romano spent the evening at home with her family. 

“I think it’s too early to make any conclusions at this point,” Romano said at about 9:30 p.m. 

Elsie Arntzen and Melissa Romano

State Sen. Elsie Arntzen, R-Billings, left, and Melissa Romano, a Democrat from Helena
