Arntzen leads in Montana superintendent race

Republican Elsie Arntzen leads the race for Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction as results continue to come in Tuesday night. As of 12:35 a.m., she held a roughly 20,300-vote lead over Democrat Melissa Romano.

About 76% of the expected vote was in, according to results from the Associated Press.

Romano and other statewide Democrats were buoyed by early results from Missoula County, and strong returns from Lewis and Clark County, but early leads melted quickly.

Arntzen, the incumbent, led the race with 50.26% of the vote after midnight.

She won Ravalli and Yellowstone Counties handily and was also buoyed by results in many rural counties.

Romano is running ahead of other statewide Democrats so far in races for offices like Secretary of State and Attorney General. She's garnered 46% of the vote, more than any other statewide Democrat except Bullock.

Libertarian Kevin Leatherbarrow has earned about 3.7%.

The superintendent's race is a rematch from 2016's race, when Arntzen won 51.6% of the vote.

Arntzen attending a GOP watch party in Billings on Tuesday night, while Romano spent the evening at home with her family.

“I think it’s too early to make any conclusions at this point,” Romano said at about 9:30 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.