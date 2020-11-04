Arntzen wins Montana superintendent race

Republican Elsie Arntzen has won the race for Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction with most votes counted Wednesday morning. As of 8 a.m., she held a 40,000-plus vote lead over Democrat Melissa Romano.

The Associated Press declared Arntzen the winner Wednesday morning with 51.8% of the vote.

In a high turnout election, both candidates exceeded their vote totals from their first clash for the same office in 2016. With some votes still being counted, Arntzen earned about 35,000 more votes than 2016; Romano had about 9,000 more.

Romano, with 44.2% of the vote, ran ahead of other statewide Democrats so far in races for offices like Secretary of State and Attorney General. Only Senate candidate Steve Bullock, who lost to Republican incumbent Sen. Steve Daines, had more votes than Romano.

Libertarian Kevin Leatherbarrow has earned about 3.7%.

The superintendent's race is a rematch from 2016's race, when Arntzen won 51.6% of the vote.

Arntzen attending a GOP watch party in Billings on Tuesday night, while Romano spent the evening at home with her family.

In a Wednesday morning emailed statement, Arntzen thanked voters for her reelection.