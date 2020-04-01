Arrests possible in Billings for 'blatant' violations of social distancing

Wooley used a gathering of 20 or 30 people at a park as an example, or repeated violations of a required business closure. He also said police were monitoring some Facebook posts about groups planning large events specifically to flout requirements to stay home.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Both Wooley and Twito said that most people seem to be complying with social distancing and isolation requirements, but that violations could lead to fines or jail time. Montana law give the governor and county health officers the power to issue emergency rules during a public health crisis.

“I know that the governor didn’t want to do this, I know that Mr. Felton didn’t want to do this,” he said. “Do not, do not violate these orders. Take them very, very seriously.”

Wooley said that police will first try to focus on educating people about requirements before turning to options like arrests or citations.

In the meantime, usual police activities will continue.

“We’re still responding to day-to-day calls. We’re still enforcing traffic laws,” he said.