Arson suspected in Billings Heights vehicle fire

A fire suspected as arson in the Heights Tuesday afternoon engulfed one vehicle and damaged a second parked in an apartment complex.

Two engines from the Billings Fire Department managed to control the blaze by 5 p.m., but not before it cooked through the cab of a Toyota pickup at the Castlerock Apartment Homes on West Wicks Lane.

“The burning patterns indicate that it’s probably incendiary. … It’s an older vehicle that hasn’t been started in a while, but fires don’t just start themselves,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender.

Fender said the fire damaged a second vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma parked next the flaming pickup. The owners of the pickup managed to move it and a third car parked nearby. The Tacoma sustained visible damage to its passenger door, which the heat had singed black and brown.

By the time crews extinguished the fire, the opened hood showed the scorched engine. The heat had popped a tire, and nothing recognizable was left inside the cab but the steering column and the wire frame of the seats.