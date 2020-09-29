Arson suspected in Billings Heights vehicle fire

A fire suspected as arson in the Heights Tuesday afternoon engulfed one vehicle and damaged a second parked in an apartment complex.
Two engines from the Billings Fire Department managed to control the blaze by 5 p.m., but not before it cooked through the cab of a Toyota pickup at the Castlerock Apartment Homes on West Wicks Lane.
“The burning patterns indicate that it’s probably incendiary. … It’s an older vehicle that hasn’t been started in a while, but fires don’t just start themselves,” said Deputy Fire Marshal Jaime Fender.
Fender said the fire damaged a second vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma parked next the flaming pickup. The owners of the pickup managed to move it and a third car parked nearby. The Tacoma sustained visible damage to its passenger door, which the heat had singed black and brown.
By the time crews extinguished the fire, the opened hood showed the scorched engine. The heat had popped a tire, and nothing recognizable was left inside the cab but the steering column and the wire frame of the seats.
Garrett Guidice, whose family had recently managed to get the truck running after it sat in Wyoming untouched for years, could see the smoke rising as he approached the apartment complex. After the second pickup and car were moved away from the burning Toyota, he said neighbors went through six fire extinguishers before firefighters arrived.
“At least we got it out before it spread to the garage. … And it’s all just material, anyway,” he said.
Fender said the garage near the fire also suffered some minor damage, but nobody was injured. Billings police also came to the scene after arson was suspected. In a press release issued by Fender, the damage caused by the fire was estimated to be $5,000.
Earlier in the day, Billings firefighters extinguished a hay fire burning on the back of a flatbed truck on Shiloh Road. Last week, crews put out a fire that consumed an entire camper, burned through part of a trailer and damaged several other cars parked at a used car lot Downtown.
Billings police are still investigating a West End house fire in which a 45-year-old resident died of smoke inhalation.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.