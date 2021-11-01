 Skip to main content
Art House Cinema acquires G&W building

Art House Cinema and Pub

Attendees listen to a panel answer questions at Art House Cinema and Pub after a screening of the documentary film 'Dark Money' in 2018. The one-screen cinema downtown is in the midst of a $1.5 million capital campaign. 

 BETHANY BAKER, Billings Gazette

Art House Cinema & Pub has finalized the purchase of the G&W Building, where the independent theater is in process of expanding, at the corner of North 30th Street and First Avenue North.

The building purchase is a part of the organization's long-term goal to expand from one screen into a three-screen theater with a pub restaurant. The nonprofit currently shows independent and foreign film titles, and in 2018 took over management of the historic Babcock Theatre where new blockbuster films are shown alongside classic movies. 

Art House remodeling

A sign printed on the wall shows where an expansion would take place at the Art House Cinema.

A housewarming party to celebrate the building purchase on takes place Nov. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 109 N 30th St. to allow visitors an opportunity to tour the building and hear plans for the future. This is event is free to the public and complimentary hors d’oeuvres will be served.

For showtimes and tickets, more information about the theater, or to donate to their cause, visit www.arthousebillings.com.

