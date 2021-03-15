Art House Cinema announces Oscar night at home fundraiser

Art House Cinema invites everyone to join in the Oscar ceremonies on April 25 and support the local independent non-profit cinema all from the comfort and safety of home.

The Art House Home Party Kit is filled with charcuterie, beer and/or wine, popcorn, swag, bingo cards, an Oscar ballot, and more.

Art House’s annual Oscar celebration is a fundraising event, this year focusing on supporting Art House Cinema and The Babcock Theatre so movie nights downtown can still be an affordable form of entertainment as they continue their mission to bring unique and enlightening film, art and culture to Billings.

In addition to the at-home party kit, tune in for virtual celebrations throughout the evening by following Art House Cinema on social media for live updates on ballot counts, fundraising status, and a chance to win prizes.

Kits are available to purchase at their website with a choice between boxes to serve up to four people, or smaller boxes perfect for two.

For more information and to reserve your Home Party Kit, head to arthousebillings.com/oscars/

