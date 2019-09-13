The public is invited to view “What Where You Wearing?” a survivor art installation on display Sept. 14-21, at the Montana State University Billings Library.
The event is presented by Zonta Club of Billings and the MSUB Phoenix Center.
The display asks viewers to understand that sexual assault is never about the clothing worn by victims, and the act of shedding those clothes is never enough to bring peace or comfort to survivors.
You have free articles remaining.
The stories for the display were donated by survivors and are used with their consent. The goal of the installation is for viewers to see themselves reflected not only in the outfits, but also in the stories.
According to a news release from Zonta, this realization moves viewers away from blaming the victim for violence and places responsibility where it belongs, on those who caused the harm.
The MSUB Library is open from 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.