Art installation at MSUB reminds participants of childhood games and wonder

Small nooks, crannies and peepholes in hiding places, combined with the smell of coniferous trees, hearken many people back to childhood games of hide and seek just as well as the words, “ready or not here I come.”

That youthful amazement and play is at the core of artist Foon Sham’s latest installment.

Sham, a renowned artist and professor at the University of Maryland, College Park, has created an exhibition in conjunction with Montana State University-Billings and the Northcutt Steele Gallery.

The exhibition includes an outdoor sculpture as well as an indoor gallery display. Titled “Foon Sham in Montana,” the gallery exhibit continues through Oct. 6.

“This exhibition is comprised of a group of works selected from his studio that have had little public exposure," MSUB said in a press release. "These works cover explorations in various media including pencil drawings with wood, proposal pastel and acrylic drawings, spray paint with mixed media and small-scale wood sculptures and maquettes."

Sham gathered inspiration from the natural Montana landscape around Billings. “I was impressed and inspired by the Ghost Cave at Pictograph Cave State Park. The V-shaped contour of the sculpture was designed after the ridgeline above the Ghost Cave,” said Sham. “The wood is locally sourced pine, spruce and Douglas fir from a mountainside outside of Livingston.”

“I want to give the people who enter the sculpture a sense of wonder, similar to how they felt when they were hiding as kids. There are a number of peepholes to look through, just like peering out of a cave. I want them to admire the look, smell and feel of the Montana wood,” said Sham.

The Northcutt Steele Gallery is on the first floor of the liberal arts building at MSUB. The public can view the gallery as well as Foon Sham’s exhibition free of charge.