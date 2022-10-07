Artist Phoebe Knapp turns fear into 'a pleasant experience'

An immense wooden structure rises from the gravel at studioLGX like a misplaced mausoleum.

The dark-stained box exterior looms immensely, 12 feet in height and width, with an entranceway that looks akin to the gate of a demonic realm.

This is TOMB, artist Phoebe Knapp’s resurrected installation, returning to Billings after lying in state for years, to be reborn Sunday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m. at studioLGX located at 407 N. 24th St.

TOMB is constructed from three individual boxes placed within each other. The opening of each box is located opposite the opening that came before, creating a labyrinth effect inside the structure. The sides of the boxes are comprised of diagonal slats that come together at the center of each side like arrows pointed toward the heavens.

The instillation began as an ode to the catacombs along the Appian Way snaking out of Rome and the ratio phi, otherwise known as the golden ratio.

Contrasting to its spooky exterior, the interior is quite inviting, evoking an essence of tranquility and meditation.

This was all a part of Knappe’s grand plan. She utilized phi throughout the instillation to create a sense of expansion, even though each box gets sequentially smaller.

Phi is a ratio that is an irrational number equal to roughly 1.618. What it says is that if one takes a line and splits it into two parts, the entire line length divided by the length of the longer line segment is equal to the longer line segment divided by the shorter line segment. This forms a ratio that is found all throughout nature, from the shapes of spiral galaxies to the cone spirals of Montana’s state tree, the Ponderosa Pine, and most famously in Fibonacci Spirals.

Knappe used this ratio to construct the side lengths of her boxes, because the side lengths are 1.618 times longer than the side length of the smaller box inside it. However, she did not stop there. The opening of the slat boards that make up the sides of each box as well as the slat boards themselves are also 1.618 times larger than the slat boards of the boxes housed inside.

As an artist, Knappe incorporates phi throughout her installations, and is a common theme within her work. TOMB is not her first structure to use this ratio, however it is the largest.

“Phi is present in all systems. It is present in the body, in plants, in architecture, in music, in poetry. They are all expressing phi,” Knappe said.

TOMB was born back in 2004 for a solo show at the Yellowstone Art Museum. It then traveled to different cities in the Mountain West.

To continue the feeling of ethereality, the installation will collaborate with violinist Lee Below, Matt Taggart, Jon Lodge and Anna Paige’s sound project, Lea Fallow.

The collaboration means to evoke a sense of connection between people and the installation. Visually the tomb catches and holds attention, while the sounds immerse and transport the mind to other realms.

“I took the idea of what we are afraid of, and I wanted it to be a pleasant experience and interactive journey” said Knappe in a press release.