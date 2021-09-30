 Skip to main content
ArtWalk falls into place for October
editor's pick alert top story

Artwalk

People talk in groups in downtown Billings during Artwalk in 2019.

 BETHANY BAKER, Billings Gazette file photo

Lace up your strolling shoes and enjoy the autumn ArtWalk in downtown Billings on Friday. The organization, which coordinates art events and encourages downtown businesses and galleries to showcase artwork and host gallery events every other month, has 15 downtown businesses and galleries taking part. 

Since resuming bi-monthly events earlier this summer, COVID-19 cases have spiked in Yellowstone County, but the organization, headed up by Virginia Bryan, is proceeding with the remainder of events planned for the year, including Friday's event and ArtWalk on Dec. 3 as part of its 27th season. 

Bryan describes this month's event as an eclectic array of creativity. "Inspiration for artworks on view include motherhood and young children, women working in traditionally male occupations, Montana skies, wild animals and much-loved pets, birds and teepees. Other works are abstract and invite the viewer to articulate what is seen on the canvas."

Bryan said that participants are urged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. "If you are unvaccinated or don't feel well, please stay home. The health of our artists, our small business owners, visitors and the wider community is of paramount concern."

The following is provided by ArtWalk Billings: 

Uptown Loop

Dixie Yelvington at First Congregational Church UCC

Dixie Yelvington's photography, including "Three Keys,” will be on display during the October ArtWalk at First Congregational Church UCC.

Billings First Church UCC, 310 N. 27th St., welcomes Dixie Yelvington, whose art is inspired by motherhood and her two young children. She takes her own photographs then digitally works with the images, adding color adjustments, symbolic elements and textures to tell a story.

This House of Books, 224 N. Broadway, hosts artist Gary Little, a commercial and working artist who is described as a keen observer who uses the power of art to tell stories in an ever-changing world. 

Skypoint Loop

Jennifer Baretta at Sandstone

Jennifer Baretta's works, including “Cedar Waxwing," will be on display during the October ArtWalk at Sandstone Gallery.

Sandstone Gallery, 2913 Second Ave. N., presents work by co-op gallery members Jennifer Baretta and Teresa Brown. Baretta specializes in pottery and works with watercolors, oils and other mediums, and Brown re-creates the beauty of Montana using alcohol inks, oils, Brusho and encaustic wax.

Stephen Haraden Studio and Gallery, 2911 Second Ave. N. #235, welcomes visitors to his studio, where works in progress and completed paintings will be on display. Haraden primarily paints the nude female form. 

Stepen Haraden Studio

Steven Haraden will have his works on display at his art studio during the October ArtWalk. 

Global Village, 2815 Second Ave. N., features watercolor artist Patricia R. Mutch, who will exhibit a series of original abstract watercolors. She asks the viewer, “What do you see?”

Billings Symphony Society, 2820 Second Ave. N., invites ArtWalk visitors to its new downtown offices. There will be music inside and outside, artwork on display, live painting and a gift for every visitor. 

Downtown Billings Alliance, 116 N. 29th St. presents the work of Billings artist Lynn Shield. As a young girl, Shield loved to draw, and she’s reclaimed her childhood passion by painting in retirement, working primarily with watercolor crystals and alcohol inks.

Lynn Shield at DBA

Lynn Shield's works, including “Maripoza Wizard,” will be on display during the October ArtWalk at Downtown Billings Alliance.

Aspinwall, 103 N. Broadway, welcomes returning artists Trevan Hiersche and Jessica Brophy. Hiersche photographs the varied landscapes of the Northern Plains while Brophy is best known for her animal portraits. She often works on a painting or two during ArtWalk.

Trevan Hiersche at Aspinwall

Trevan Hiersche's works, including “When the Skies Fall,” will be on display during the October ArtWalk at Aspinwall.

Montana Gallery, 2710 Second Ave. N., features new work by Tyler Murphy, Daniel Keyes, Coila Evans and others. Together, they often seek plein air adventures at various Montana locations and beyond. Flowers, coal miners' faces, mountain vistas, rolling hills and herds of cattle are among the subjects of their work.

This House of Prayer, 2700 Second Ave. N., joins the October ArtWalk with an exhibition of vintage American pottery created during the Arts and Crafts Movement (1890s-1920s), and the Art Deco period (1920s). The exhibit includes examples of many early artists’ work during these periods and introductory history of the two movements.

John Lessell at Billings House of Prayer

John Lessell's pottery will be on display during the October ArtWalk at Billings House of Prayer.

Jake's Downtown, 2701 First Ave. N., returns to the ArtWalk with a display of new works by Mark Ryan, Allison French, Dominique Fritz, and Kerry Munari Kaiser. Jake’s Gallery is located in the historic lobby of the Grand Building, formerly the Hotel General Custer, near its North 27th Street entrance.

Kerri Munari at Jake's

Kerri Munari Kaiser's works, including “Untitled,” are on display at Jake’s Gallery during the October ArtWak.

Century 21 Hometown Brokers Downtown, 2715 First Ave. N., welcomes William Demaniow to the October ArtWalk. Demaniow works as an artist, a musician and actor who lived prior in New York. 

Historic Loop

Catherine McIntyre at Kirks' Grocery

Catherine McIntyre's works will be on display at Kirks' Grocery during the October ArtWalk in a show titled  “Chronicling the Female Experience Among Men."

Kirks' Grocery, 2920 Minnesota Ave., hosts an ArtWalk reception for artist Catherine McIntyre and her exhibition “Chronicling the Female Experience among Men.” McIntyre creates portraits of women who work in male dominated fields using pieces from the women’s work clothing.

Harry Koyama Fine Art, 2509 Montana Ave., features gallery works by Harry Koyama that portray iconic images of the American West. His abstract expressionist paintings are highly sought by collectors, institutions and businesses across Montana and nationally.

Harry Koyama Studio and Gallery

Harry Koyama will have his gallery open and works on display, including “Summer Grizzly,” during the October ArtWalk.

McCormick Cafe, 2419 Montana Ave., known best as “where the locals eat,” hosts artist Peggy DeTienne. Peggy has studied with many fine local and regional artists, including Ben Steele, Jessica Zemsky and Doris Jones. While in high school, she was known for her portraits of classmates and her ability to capture their faces and personalities in her art.

Peggy DeTienne at McCormick Cafe

Peggy DeTienne's works, including “Two Babies," will be on display during the October ArtWalk at McCormick Cafe.
Tags

