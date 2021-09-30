ArtWalk falls into place for October

Lace up your strolling shoes and enjoy the autumn ArtWalk in downtown Billings on Friday. The organization, which coordinates art events and encourages downtown businesses and galleries to showcase artwork and host gallery events every other month, has 15 downtown businesses and galleries taking part.

Since resuming bi-monthly events earlier this summer, COVID-19 cases have spiked in Yellowstone County, but the organization, headed up by Virginia Bryan, is proceeding with the remainder of events planned for the year, including Friday's event and ArtWalk on Dec. 3 as part of its 27th season.

Bryan describes this month's event as an eclectic array of creativity. "Inspiration for artworks on view include motherhood and young children, women working in traditionally male occupations, Montana skies, wild animals and much-loved pets, birds and teepees. Other works are abstract and invite the viewer to articulate what is seen on the canvas."

Bryan said that participants are urged to wear a mask and practice social distancing. "If you are unvaccinated or don't feel well, please stay home. The health of our artists, our small business owners, visitors and the wider community is of paramount concern."

The following is provided by ArtWalk Billings:

Uptown Loop