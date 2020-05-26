As Billings' school levy push ramps up, legal quirk creates questions about election date

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Billings Public Schools elementary district levy postponement was yet another pandemic-related disturbance, but school trustees had a backup plan and pushed the election to July 7.

However, a legal snafu is preventing that date from becoming official with only a few weeks before the plan calls for ballots to be mailed out.

Montana law allows elections to be delayed under a state of emergency, like the one Gov. Steve Bullock declared because of COVID-19. However, the election can't be rescheduled while the state of emergency is still in effect. Montana's is still on the books, and despite reopening progress, the pandemic isn't going anywhere.

That's left school officials appealing to Bullock's office for a workaround that will allow them to set an election date.

Friday, Billings superintendent Greg Upham said that he hadn't heard about progress on the issue yet, but he was confident that it would be worked out.

The plan called for mail ballots to be sent to voters on June 17 for the $1.6 million general fund levy, which would cost $9.79 a year per $100,000 of assessed home value.