As Billings' school levy push ramps up, legal quirk creates questions about election date

Billings Public Schools elementary district levy postponement was yet another pandemic-related disturbance, but school trustees had a backup plan and pushed the election to July 7.
However, a legal snafu is preventing that date from becoming official with only a few weeks before the plan calls for ballots to be mailed out.
Montana law allows elections to be delayed under a state of emergency, like the one Gov. Steve Bullock declared because of COVID-19. However, the election can't be rescheduled while the state of emergency is still in effect. Montana's is still on the books, and despite reopening progress, the pandemic isn't going anywhere.
That's left school officials appealing to Bullock's office for a workaround that will allow them to set an election date.
Friday, Billings superintendent Greg Upham said that he hadn't heard about progress on the issue yet, but he was confident that it would be worked out.
The plan called for mail ballots to be sent to voters on June 17 for the $1.6 million general fund levy, which would cost $9.79 a year per $100,000 of assessed home value.
Elections administrator Bret Rutherford said that he consulted with the county attorney's office about workarounds, but they said that the law was clear.
“That (state of emergency) has not been terminated, so they can’t act,” he said.
He said that the July 7 date was one of the earliest that his office could adapt to, and that they needed at least 35 days of preparation time to run a school election.
Several urban communities like Great Falls, Bozeman, Missoula, and Helena still ran their levy elections as scheduled. However, Rutherford said canceling in Billings was the right call. His office needs volunteers to prepare ballot mailings, and he said that health rules made that unworkable.
“It would have been a train wreck over here,” he said.
Some other schools in the region also postponed elections, Rutherford said. Billings' open trustee seats were not contested elections, but Huntley Project, Broadview, and Elder Grove have to resolve contested races, he said.
Levy campaign
Upham said that he didn't feel like rules limiting in-person gatherings as the pandemic continues would hinder the campaign. Rather, he hoped that a digital audience built in part through daily Facebook video updates that regularly attract more than a thousand viewers about school closures would translate into better levy communication.
“It’s been an excellent platform to share information,” he said, and last year's successful high school district levy campaign also featured a well-received social media push.
Levies are a fundamental part of Montana's school finance system. State rules set a base budget using a mix of state, local, and federal funds, but school districts can choose to run elections about raising local property taxes to exceed that minimum budget by up to 20% through general fund levies. Schools can also run more specialized levies to raise money for things like small infrastructure projects or technology costs.
As district officials have uncovered a structural budget deficit in the elementary district in the past year, running an elementary levy has been a major part of the district's plan to address the gap, though it won't fill it completely.
District officials first estimated the gap this year at about $4.3 million, and cuts to school building budgets before the pandemic reduced that to about $3.5 million. School closures could save up to $400,000 in costs like substitute teaching payments, but Upham said Friday that those savings aren't sustainable.
There's money to pay the district's bills this year, but Upham previously announced likely cuts of almost 40 full-time-equivalent positions that would save about $2.6 million. District financial projections show that the gap could grow if not addressed, and that future cuts may be necessary. Upham hasn't committed to whether levy passage would make cuts unnecessary.
About $3.2 million received from a federal stimulus bill also won't be used to fill the gap, as the district plans to use it to address learning gaps and technology and cleaning costs created during school closures.
The district will also have to give a slice of the money to private schools, following guidance from the U.S. Department of Education. A school advocacy group has estimated that could be $1.3 million statewide, and it's unclear how much Billings' share will be.
Upham acknowledged that the pandemic has stressed the local economy with job losses and business closures. But he pointed to other successful levies this spring, especially in Great Falls — a community that, like Billings, doesn't pass levies as regularly as Bozeman or Missoula.
"I think (that) says a lot, especially with the climate that we’re in," he told trustees Monday.
