As Billings works to change law regarding vacation rentals, Airbnb hosts push back

The committee is anticipating finishing the project at the end of the month, when it will then go to the city's planning commission for approval and from there to the city council by May. At each point along the way, the planning commission and the council will have a chance to suggest revisions or adopt the changes.

But right now, Palmer, and others in town who rent rooms through Airbnb, are most concerned with a provision in the proposed code that would require property owners who rent Airbnb space to live on those properties year-round.

One of the rooms Palmer rents is in the basement of his home on Lewis Avenue; but he rents out a handful of others on properties across town. And he's not the only one. The city's requirement that those renting out the rooms live at those properties would decimate this group's ability to do any kind of meaningful business, Palmer said.

"I understand where that comes from," Palmer said of the proposed requirement; the city wants to avoid derelict landlords. But, he pointed out, "I monitor all my properties."

In fact, he said, one of the most powerful tools he has an Airbnb proprietor is the comeliness of his rentals. If the rooms he rents out end up disappointing those who stay there, he'll quickly find himself out of a job.