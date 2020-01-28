As Billings works to change law regarding vacation rentals, Airbnb hosts push back

Billings isn't Bozeman, and it's not Livingston or Gardiner either.
"We're not a destination city," said Russ Palmer, a Billings property owner who rents out a number of rooms through the online vacation rental service Airbnb.
Palmer worries that as Billings officials work to rewrite the city's zoning codes, city planners will try to fix a problem that doesn't exist here and in the process put an unnecessary pinch on Billings Airbnb hosts.
Two hours west of Billings, Yellowstone gateway communities like Livingston, Gardiner and, to some extent, Bozeman, have experienced a shortage in available, affordable housing as spare rooms and apartments in those cities get rented out to tourists through Airbnb and Vacation Rental By Owner, or VRBO, rooms.
With available rooms eaten up by vacation rentals, residents and workers in the gateway communities are left with no affordable options, forcing them to seek housing at increasingly lengthening distances from town.
Billings for the past two years has been working on rewriting its zoning codes from top to bottom. Known as Project Re:Code, the committee working on it is nearly two dozen people, comprised of city staffers, business owners, Realtors, architects and other community members.
The committee is anticipating finishing the project at the end of the month, when it will then go to the city's planning commission for approval and from there to the city council by May. At each point along the way, the planning commission and the council will have a chance to suggest revisions or adopt the changes.
But right now, Palmer, and others in town who rent rooms through Airbnb, are most concerned with a provision in the proposed code that would require property owners who rent Airbnb space to live on those properties year-round.
One of the rooms Palmer rents is in the basement of his home on Lewis Avenue; but he rents out a handful of others on properties across town. And he's not the only one. The city's requirement that those renting out the rooms live at those properties would decimate this group's ability to do any kind of meaningful business, Palmer said.
"I understand where that comes from," Palmer said of the proposed requirement; the city wants to avoid derelict landlords. But, he pointed out, "I monitor all my properties."
In fact, he said, one of the most powerful tools he has an Airbnb proprietor is the comeliness of his rentals. If the rooms he rents out end up disappointing those who stay there, he'll quickly find himself out of a job.
"Nobody would stay with you," he said. "You'd go broke."
Palmer noted that the need to make a property attractive in order to rent it as an Airbnb often has a real, positive impact on the properties around it.
"It really does help lift up some neighborhoods," he said.
Nicole Cromwell, the city's zoning coordinator, has been leading the re-coding project and said the principle goal of overhauling the city's zoning codes was to protect the integrity of Billings' neighborhoods.
The committee specifically addressed Airbnb and VRBO style rentals because under the old code they're illegal. As such, Cromwell said the city needed to find a way to bring them into the code but in a way that would protect neighborhoods. (The new code would require the rental properties be registered annually with the city.)
At some popular destinations, corporations come in and purchase multiple homes in a neighborhood that are then rented out through Airbnb, Cromwell said.
"There are some communities that have lost whole blocks," she said.
Billings wouldn't have that problem now, but Cromwell wanted something on the books to prevent it from happening down the road, hence the requirement that the host live on the property.
More common to Billings are the visitors who come for work and stay for extended periods as opposed to tourists who come for the weekend — although Billings has its share of those too.
"We do host a lot of state conference championships," Cromwell said.
The two major hospitals in town bring in traveling nurses regularly and the refineries bring in various groups of workers and specialists on a regular basis. These are often the people renting the Airbnb and VRBO properties.
When Palmer and his group of 50 or so Airbnb hosts learned of the proposed regulations they contacted Mayor Bill Cole and council member Mike Yakawich to express their concerns. Both were open to their concerns, Palmer said.
During a recent City Council meeting, both Cole and Yakawich brought up the points they'd learned from their conversations with Palmer and his group.
Cromwell acknowledged the group had valid concerns and that she had set up a time to speak with them in the hopes of finding a way to bridge the gap between the two sides.
"We're going to fix the code so it works for them and works for the city," Cromwell told the city council Monday night.
Palmer is hopeful.
"On an emotional level, I love the city of Billings," he said.
He wants to see Billings embrace Airbnb-style rentals and believes a healthy dialogue with city leaders can bring that about. But he said he'll also fight if he needs to.
Ultra luxury is coming to one of the three private clubs in Big Sky.