As bitter cold snap looms, Billings scrambles to get low-barrier shelter set up

Starting Sunday, temperatures around Billings are forecast to dip below zero, with the cold continuing to sink into double-digit negatives by Wednesday, and Billings still doesn't have its temporary low-barrier shelter up and running.

Advocates have been working with Billings leaders since the spring to secure funding to open a temporary shelter. In late September, the City Council approved $210,000 to Continuum of Care to help open a low-barrier shelter at First Congregational United Church of Christ on the corner of N. 27th Street and 3rd Avenue North in downtown Billings.

Continuum of Care submitted its second architectural review to city officials Thursday, outlining plans to use the church's nursery for the temporary shelter. It submitted its first in November with a plan to house people in the church's sanctuary, which could hold up to 60 people.

City administrator Chris Kukulski was hopeful the city would have its response to the architectural review by the end of the day Friday. If not, he believed the city could have it back to Continuum of Care at least by early next week. The city's approval of the review allows the shelter space to open for use.

"We will get it back (to Continuum of Care) within days," he said.

The Montana Rescue Mission, which has operated shelters in town for decades, has seen the number of people it serves increase this year and executive director Matt Lungren expects that MRM will be busy this weekend.

"We're already seeing quite an influx since we are the only place providing overnight services in the community," he said. "We can certainly take more people, however, it certainly is a strain on our resources."

Donations of materials like blankets, towels and bedding really helps, he said.

The Community Crisis Center offers one-time overnight services. The facility provides immediate crisis care and connects individuals with a case worker and services within a 24-hour stay.

Officials there anticipate being busy this weekend as well.

"We expect increased law enforcement drop-offs and hospital referrals," said MarCee Neary, program director at the Crisis Center. "However, sometimes when clients hear about a cold snap, they hunker down."

She pointed out that with the limited shelter space in town, organizations have ended up placing people in motels using Montana Emergency Rental Assistance funding.

"We need a long-term solution," Kukulski said. "Everything about this year has been about getting through this winter."

The work to get First Congregational United approved as a shelter has gone on for almost two months. An inspection in November by the city's fire marshal and building code inspector deemed the sanctuary portion of the church unfit.

The large room has no fire sprinkler system and the church’s fire alarms sound in the hallway outside the sanctuary instead of in the sanctuary itself. It wouldn't meet the city's standards without hundreds of thousands of dollars in upgrades — money the church and Continuum of Care doesn’t have — and an expenditure that makes little sense for a space that’s only going to be a temporary setup.

So instead, the church plans use the nursery, which already has a sprinkling system and capacity for 18 people.

Kari Boiter, board president for Continuum of Care, has been working since the spring to put the pieces in place to get the shelter open, knowing it would take a month and half at least to complete the city’s inspections and put their recommendations in place.

Continuum of Care is a coalition of local organizations and government entities that assist, manage or treat members of Billings’ vulnerable and transient populations. In 2020 it opened and operated the low-barrier Off The Streets shelter in the old Western Inn downtown. A broken sewer line closed the shelter earlier this year.

The coalition searched for another location like the Western that could act as a permanent location for its low-barrier shelter but by summer it was clear no place could be secured before the end of the year. And so First Congregational Church stepped up offering space for a temporary shelter for the winter.

First Congregational housed some of the residents displaced by the closure of Off The Streets earlier this year in its Fellowship Hall in the church basement. Leaders there had hoped to house folks again this winter but wanted to keep them in the church’s main floor sanctuary, which is easier to access than the church's basement.

Boiter expressed some frustration over the whole situation, pointing to various city buildings that could easily house people who need shelter. The Stillwater Building is vacant except for the third floor, which is used by Yellowstone County administration, she said.

"We're on the verge of a community crisis," Boiter said.

The architect that's been helping get First Congregational ready has also inspected the basement at the Stillwater, Kukulski said. If the architect finds that the space is functional, the city could consider putting it to use as a temporary shelter.

But, Kululski said, something like that would require the approval of City Council.