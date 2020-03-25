As closures extend, schools settle into plans for remote learning

The day after learning that schools will continue to be closed until at least April 10, Montana's largest school district approved its plan to continue to provide services for students.

Gov. Steve Bullock required that local trustees sign off on plans covering things like remote learning, meal services, and special education services.

Billings will rely on both digital and paper options for students.

The one thing that hasn't been figured out; exactly what type of work, and how much of it, is realistic to expect most students to finish at home.

Superintendent Greg Upham told trustees Wednesday that district administrators have heard from some parents saying that work is manageable, and some saying that it's too much.

“(We're) trying to find each others norms,” he said.

The plan approved Wednesday lays out a structure for how remote teaching will occur but is light on details.

Upham said that the plan is built to evolve and be flexible.

“It builds from the classroom teacher. We knew that the classroom teacher knew their students," he said.