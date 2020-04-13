As COVID-19 fight continues, city furloughs more employees

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With more services affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the city has furloughed more employees.

Library support staff was furloughed late last week. Earlier in the month, employees from the city's parking division were furloughed. In all, about two dozen city workers have been temporarily released from their duties.

"It is a difficult thing," city administrator Chris Kukulski told council members at their Monday night city council meeting.

The city, which has some vacancies in other departments and will need seasonal staff as summer approaches, has given its furloughed employees the option to take a temporary position in another department.

Some have volunteered to take those positions, Kukulski said. Others are currently weighing the option, which is why he doesn't have an exact number yet on furloughed employees, he said.

Regardless, he's hopeful the city will be able to bring back all its furloughed employees.

"That's why we're using the furlough process and not layoffs," he said.