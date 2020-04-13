As COVID-19 fight continues, city furloughs more employees

With more services affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, the city has furloughed more employees.
Library support staff was furloughed late last week. Earlier in the month, employees from the city's parking division were furloughed. In all, about two dozen city workers have been temporarily released from their duties.
"It is a difficult thing," city administrator Chris Kukulski told council members at their Monday night city council meeting.
The city, which has some vacancies in other departments and will need seasonal staff as summer approaches, has given its furloughed employees the option to take a temporary position in another department.
Some have volunteered to take those positions, Kukulski said. Others are currently weighing the option, which is why he doesn't have an exact number yet on furloughed employees, he said.
Regardless, he's hopeful the city will be able to bring back all its furloughed employees.
"That's why we're using the furlough process and not layoffs," he said.
Along with staff reductions, the city has been working with the county Unified Health Command to make sure the transient and homeless population in town has some protection from the new coronavirus.
John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer, informed the City Council that the United Health Command had received a $500 donation to fund an outdoor hand-washing station downtown that could be used by those who spend time on the street.
The county health department worked with Billings First Congregational Church, which sits on the corner of North 27th Street and 3rd Avenue North downtown, to set up the station, Felton said. The $500 will pay for the station and keep it supplied with soap for three months.
First Congregational will set up the hand-washing station outside near 27th Street, he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.