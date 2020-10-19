As COVID-19 metrics worsen, Billings officials say 'large outbreaks' in schools have been prevented

Trustee Russ Hall noted a disconnect between those metrics and gossip in school halls, per his children.

“The rumors are everywhere in every school,” he said. “When should they actually be worried about having to stay home from school?”

So far, Felton said, the greater threat to school operations is that too many teachers and staff would be sick or quarantined to have in-person instruction; a scenario that has played out in smaller Montana schools.

Superintendent Greg Upham said that in the last week, positive cases at elementary schools have remained at one or two cases per school that records a case. The highest new caseload for a middle school was four, and the highest in a high school was six.

State report

Yellowstone County has had large numbers of cases tabbed as "under investigation" in a state report. Those cases have been determined to be among students or school staff, but aren't assigned to a school.

Felton admitted that the interaction between contact tracing and state reporting makes for a "clunky system."