As crime rate continues to climb, Billings begins push for a new public safety mill levy

Billings officials are considering asking voters to approve a $6.4 million public safety mill levy this fall, following the successful vote for an updated $12 million levy last summer, as crime rates in town continue to climb.
This new levy would fund the hiring of 28 new officers and staff members for the Billings Police Department; bring on two new firefighters to staff a new 24-hour quick response team; pay for a new judge for the city's municipal court; and hire three new code enforcement officers.
"We have a crime problem in this town," said city administrator Chris Kukulski, paraphrasing the opinions expressed by Billings residents in a survey conducted by the city last year.
Monday night's city council meeting was centered on the budgets of Billings' public safety departments as the city prepares to pass its budget for the 2022 fiscal year. Reports from municipal court, Billings police and fire department showed that calls for service, criminal incidents and cases have risen significantly this year.
The discussion drew in more than dozen members of the city's business community, many of whom addressed the council, speaking in favor of going to voters to seek another mill levy.
"I haven't seen the crime problem as severe as it is now," Gary Buchanan of Buchanan Capital told the council, pointing out that he's worked in Billings for more than four decades.
Mike Nelson, who owns the Northern Hotel and is president of the Billings Chamber of Commerce board, expressed concern at the violent crime he's seen and offered his full support for the mill levy.
"Find more money for the police," he said, speaking to both short-term and long-term needs for ongoing funding.
The levy that voters passed in September replaced the $8 million public safety mill levy the city passed 16 years ago, swapping out language that set the old levy at a dollar amount and replacing it with language based on a specific number of mills.
That new levy collects 60 mills worth of funding from property owners instead of the set dollar amount of $8 million. In 2004, 60 mills was the equivalent of $8 million; today it's worth about $12 million.
That increase sustains the current staffing levels for the city's police and fire departments but isn't enough to expand services to meet the expanding public safety needs as Billings continues to grow, Kukulski said.
This new public safety mill levy that the city would seek from voters this fall would add to the current budgets of Billings' police and fire departments and the municipal court.
Specifically, the mill levy would make possible for the city's various public safety services to adopt many of the recommendations lined out in the Center for Public Safety Management study conducted last year.
Council members spent the second half of the meeting discussing whether the new mill levy should seek more than the $6.4 million that staff is recommending. Mayor Bill Cole asked specifically about the feasibility of the city pursuing a hybrid approach to address the funding.
Last year, in addition to the "repeal and replace" mill levy approved by voters, the city increased the police department's budget by $1 million, money it pulled from the parks department budget. To fill the $1 million gap left behind in the parks' budget, the city increased the fees collected from residents in Park District 1 to make up the difference.
Transferring more money from the parks department this year and back-filling it by raising fees again in Park District 1 is one possibility for a hybrid approach to increasing public safety dollars, Kukulski said.
But he prefers leaving parks funding alone and going to residents with a simple mill levy vote to raise funding for public safety services. Many council members agreed.
At $6.4 million, the new mill levy would cost taxpayers who own a home worth roughly $211,000 approximately $8 a month or $96 a year.