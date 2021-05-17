As crime rate continues to climb, Billings begins push for a new public safety mill levy

This new public safety mill levy that the city would seek from voters this fall would add to the current budgets of Billings' police and fire departments and the municipal court.

Specifically, the mill levy would make possible for the city's various public safety services to adopt many of the recommendations lined out in the Center for Public Safety Management study conducted last year.

Council members spent the second half of the meeting discussing whether the new mill levy should seek more than the $6.4 million that staff is recommending. Mayor Bill Cole asked specifically about the feasibility of the city pursuing a hybrid approach to address the funding.

Last year, in addition to the "repeal and replace" mill levy approved by voters, the city increased the police department's budget by $1 million, money it pulled from the parks department budget. To fill the $1 million gap left behind in the parks' budget, the city increased the fees collected from residents in Park District 1 to make up the difference.