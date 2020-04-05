As Easter approaches, Montana church-goers find ways to worship at home amid pandemic

Cases of bottled water are hard to come by in supermarkets at this time, Oltrogge said, and many stores are limiting the number of cases that are purchased.

But Oltrogge said that the town is trying to make it work with the help of other churches.

“People are generous to us, and people are generous to us in this community,” Oltrogge said.

St. Patrick Co-Cathedral Pastor Robert Grosch is conducting services over livestream on the church’s Facebook page. Holy Week services, including Palm Sunday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday, will be livestreamed, as well.

Three other members of the church help him with the services, including for filming and readings, while keeping adequate distance between each other. Normally during the holiday, processions, baptisms, mass and others usually take place, but now the services must be abbreviated, according to the Vatican, Grosch said.

About 420 families attend the cathedral.

“It’s part of what makes the service special, but we can’t do it,” Grosch said.