As elective surgeries resume, patients getting the relief they've waited a little extra longer for

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Joe Rude has been limping along on a worn-out knee for a long time.

The retired health care company manager was set to finally get the painful bum knee replaced earlier this year, and then COVID-19 came along.

On March 26, the Montana Hospital Association announced its members would cancel planned elective procedures to conserve resources and slow the spread of COVID-19.

St. Vincent Healthcare, where Rude was scheduled to have the work done, and Billings Clinic were among the hospitals electing to postpone the procedures. That meant, in some cases, prolonging the misery of patients waiting for an elective surgery.

But, earlier this week both local hospitals started performing elective procedures again — after first testing prospective patients for COVID-19 — and the otherwise active 69-year-old Rude was one of the first in line.

Rude had his surgery on Thursday, was up taking his first steps shortly after, and was released with a grin from the hospital Friday.

“The knee was pretty painful, going downhill it felt like it was dislocated,” said Rude. “It was really worn out.”