As GOP takes Governor's office, school choice proposals likely on the horizon

"I don't think there's going to be room for any type of proposal like that... you've got to start by taking care of your necessities," he said.

Jake Penwell works for ACE Scholarships, an private school scholarship organization that typically supports school choice policies. He also took a middle-of-the-road approach, though he acknowledged that Montana has "been in the spotlight" with the Espinoza case.

"We at ACE are always excited about potential opportunities to expand educational opportunities for families like those we serve," he wrote in an email. "But at this stage, it's too early to tell what 2021 will bring."

It is very early for legislative proposals for the 2021 session — some are in the works, but usually many are abandoned after some early interest. One specifically addresses the aftermath of the Espinoza case.

Derek Skees, a Whitefish-area Republican, has a proposal targeting Montana's so-called Blaine Amendment. It refers to the state constitution's no-aid provision for religious organizations. Opponents of such rules often argue that they were the product of anti-Catholic bias embodied by James Blaine, a Maine congressman who ran for President in 1884. Montana's constitution passed in 1972.