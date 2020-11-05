As GOP takes Governor's office, school choice proposals likely on the horizon

With Republican Gov.-elect Greg Gianforte set to work with a deep-red legislature during the upcoming 2021 session, the stage is set for a surge of legislative interest in school choice programs in Montana.
School choice — an umbrella term for programs giving public money to private schools — had largely been blocked under the last 16 years of Democrat governors in Montana.
The one exception, a tax credit program was the subject of a Supreme Court case — Espinoza v. the Montana Department of Revenue — that was decided in favor of private, religious schools and may help prop open the door for similar programs.
Gianforte is on the books generally supporting school choice programs, like many Republicans. Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock, who lost a senate bid to incumbent Republican Steve Daines, had vetoed some school choice bills, though he allowed the tax credit program to become law.
The state teacher's union, long a vociferous opponent of school choice, views Gianforte as a rubber stamp for such programs; the wider union, which represents an array of public employees, condemned his candidacy.
Lance Melton leads the Montana School Board Association, which has opposed school choice legislation as the "privatization" of education.
He said a leaked GOP legislative agenda for the upcoming session, as reported on by MTN News reporter Mike Dennison, resembled an "Arizona model" of school choice.
That document said legislators had "many avenues" to go down, and specifically called for raising the existing $150 tax credit limit that reimburses donations to designated school scholarship organizations or innovative public school programs. It cites Arizona's program, and floats a $30 million cap.
Several school choice advocates have argued the existing limit is too low to incentivize participation. In the program's first year, only about 1% of the $3 million allocated for the program was used. Opponents of the program argued that the limited interest was just that, and a sign of disinterest in wider school choice programs.
Another proposal is an education savings account model, where per-student money usually directed to schools would be given to parents instead to spend at a school of their choice, including private and religious schools. The document also floats a tax credit for private school tuition and a tuition-grant model for private schools.
Melton, however, was "cautiously optimistic" that school choice programs, and their price tags, would take a back seat to budget wrangling. The leaked legislative agenda tabbed reducing taxes and a flat budget as top priorities, not an education overhaul.
"I don't think there's going to be room for any type of proposal like that... you've got to start by taking care of your necessities," he said.
Jake Penwell works for ACE Scholarships, an private school scholarship organization that typically supports school choice policies. He also took a middle-of-the-road approach, though he acknowledged that Montana has "been in the spotlight" with the Espinoza case.
"We at ACE are always excited about potential opportunities to expand educational opportunities for families like those we serve," he wrote in an email. "But at this stage, it's too early to tell what 2021 will bring."
It is very early for legislative proposals for the 2021 session — some are in the works, but usually many are abandoned after some early interest. One specifically addresses the aftermath of the Espinoza case.
Derek Skees, a Whitefish-area Republican, has a proposal targeting Montana's so-called Blaine Amendment. It refers to the state constitution's no-aid provision for religious organizations. Opponents of such rules often argue that they were the product of anti-Catholic bias embodied by James Blaine, a Maine congressman who ran for President in 1884. Montana's constitution passed in 1972.
Skees' proposal refers to the Espinoza case decided by the Supreme Court in June. Justices ruled that excluding religious schools from the program violated the federal constitution, regardless of Montana's no-aid provision.
The last legislative session in 2019 was relatively quiet on school choice; the only major proposal was embedded into a larger public preschool bill that would have included private and public programs. Bullock supported it, but the bill died after splitting both Democrats and Republicans.
In 2017, a proposal would have allowed new quasi-public charter schools that were not subject to local school board oversight. Another would have created limited education savings accounts. In 2015, the tax credit program passed; two related bills didn't, nor did a tuition tax credit bill. Another bills would have established public charter schools; Bullock vetoed a bill creating limited education savings accounts.
Melton also argued that the passage of school choice programs could complicate the state's funding formula, which has undergone several revisions over the years — sometimes after legal rulings deemed it out-of-step with state requirements.
"It could disrupt the whole constitutional compliance," Melton said.
