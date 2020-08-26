As Lockwood High kicks off, school leaders hope to keep doors open during pandemic

The opening of Lockwood's High School was intended to be a historic occasion for the community. Built with an almost $50 million bond, it was one of the first new high schools opened in Montana after a ban on new districts was lifted.
Opening in a historic pandemic wasn't in the plans.
Students had their first day at the school Wednesday, kicking off the year in a hybrid model that limits attendance to one day a week for most of them. The district had opened to freshman last year in an auxiliary building that was then remodeled as the high school's main building was completed.
Principal Gordon Klasna welcomed students back to school, mixing emphasis on new COVID-19 precautions with trying to provide a "sense of normalcy" for students.
Students complied well with rules like mask wearing, he said; he figured he had to ask a kid not to pull a mask below his or her nose only a few times.
The district started with only freshman last year and is adding classes as new students age into high school. This year’s freshman and sophomores total about 230 students. About a dozen of those opted for remote learning, Klasna said.
The pandemic created some concerns about being able to secure construction supplies for the new building, particularly a fire suppression system, district superintendent Tobin Novasio said. But most supply lines held up, and not having students in buildings for the spring accelerated some construction.
It did leave some gaps; for example, many sign companies switched to manufacturing Plexiglas used as a COVID-19 prevention barrier, leaving the district without some of its expected signage.
Stoplight
Lockwood's in-person hybrid model more closely resembles Bozeman's reopening plan than that of Billings. District plans lay out a green, yellow, and red designation for different operating modes.
The currently active yellow plan limits elementary students to half-days in either morning or afternoon groups.
Middle and high schoolers attend classes either Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday, with remote instruction on other days. Mondays are designated for students with special needs, and Fridays for kids who need extra help with their coursework.
That created a curious mix of class sizes, Klasna said; one classroom had 14 kids, while some others had only one student scheduled.
The plan aims to limit the mixing of students and reduce risk of COVID-19 spreading. However, it asks more of parents and students to balance school with child care and coordinating remote learning.
Novasio acknowledged that tension.
"I never in my career expected these two things to be at odds," he said.
District officials decided it was better to err toward health precautions, at least early in the year.
"We felt that it was better to be cautious and wrong than really aggressive and wrong," he said.
Novasio said that the district is hoping that it can eventually move into its green plan, which more closely resembles a traditional school day.
The other option, should the COVID-19 situation worsen, is the red plan. All students would be using distance learning, similar to the spring shutdown, but with a better plan in place to make sure it's still an effective learning environment.
Which plan the school uses will be guided by a mix of the larger community COVID-19 situation in Yellowstone County and any school-specific cases. So far this school year, Laurel, Shepherd, and Hardin have reported positive cases linked to schools.
"It's a when," Novasio said. "Statistically, we all know we're going to have cases."
