As Lockwood High kicks off, school leaders hope to keep doors open during pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The opening of Lockwood's High School was intended to be a historic occasion for the community. Built with an almost $50 million bond, it was one of the first new high schools opened in Montana after a ban on new districts was lifted.

Opening in a historic pandemic wasn't in the plans.

Students had their first day at the school Wednesday, kicking off the year in a hybrid model that limits attendance to one day a week for most of them. The district had opened to freshman last year in an auxiliary building that was then remodeled as the high school's main building was completed.

Principal Gordon Klasna welcomed students back to school, mixing emphasis on new COVID-19 precautions with trying to provide a "sense of normalcy" for students.

Students complied well with rules like mask wearing, he said; he figured he had to ask a kid not to pull a mask below his or her nose only a few times.

The district started with only freshman last year and is adding classes as new students age into high school. This year’s freshman and sophomores total about 230 students. About a dozen of those opted for remote learning, Klasna said.