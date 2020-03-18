You are the owner of this article.
As Montana schools wrestle with remote learning plans, school meals lead early services
As Montana schools wrestle with remote learning plans, school meals lead early services

From the Schools are closed due to coronavirus. Here's how children and families are adjusting series
Jennifer Thomas of Sodexo gives out meals to parents from a mobile food trailer at Orchard Elementary on Tuesday.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

As schools try to adapt to the notion of teaching kids remotely for the next two weeks — or potentially longer — they've found firm ground for one basic service.

Grab-and-go meal sites sprang up across Billings on Monday, and were expanded Tuesday. A federal waiver allows schools that operate summer meal programs to activate them to offer meals during coronavirus closures. 

Kids don't need to be enrolled in a certain school or district; they can get a meal, no questions asked. But kids are required to be present to get a meal, per federal food program regulations.

A lunch from Sodexo is one of the meals at a mobile food trailer at Orchard Elementary on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Advocates for fighting childhood hunger argue that families who depend on free or reduced lunch programs can struggle even during planned school breaks, so they expect emergency shutdowns could be even worse.

“It’s a lifeline for many,” said Lisa Lee, who leads Montana's No Kid Hungry branch. 

In Billings, Sodexo general manager Sid Taylor presented coronavirus plans last week for if schools closed and for if they remained open. When Gov. Steve Bullock shuttered schools Sunday night, Sodexo began moving on meal sites. 

Three middle school sites opened Monday to serve grab-and-go breakfast and lunch. Riverside Middle School principal Kevin Kirkman staffed his school's site. 

Riverside Middle School principal Kevin Kirkman hands out meals to children who normally eat breakfast at the school Monday morning.

"It's not going to be an easy time for all families," he said. 

Superintendent Greg Upham applauded the rollout at Monday's virtual school board meeting. 

“We anticipated that it was going to take them at least a couple of days to get up and running,” he said.

The sites expanded Tuesday, and Sodexo is looking at the possibility of delivering meals if needed, Taylor said.

That's already on the table with Lockwood, whose food program Taylor also oversees. The school district plans to have homework deliveries to students using school bus routes and to include meals. 

The drop-off model isn't typical of summer programs, and Taylor said that Sodexo was working with the Office of Public Instruction for "a little bit of leniency." 

Groups like No Kid Hungry were also looking at workarounds for schools who don't have summer program, Lee said. The group's national umbrella announced that it would distribute $1 million in grants to schools around the country. 

Taylor also expects meal demand to rise, and said the program is prepared to extend service beyond the announced two-week closure if needed. On Tuesday, the program served 278 breakfasts and 897 lunches, a significant rise from Monday. 

"We're ready to go as long as needed," he said. 

Meal sites in the Billings area

Schools across Montana that have summer food programs are providing grab-and-go meals for students during the coronavirus school closures. Kids don't need to be enrolled in a certain school or district; they can get a meal no questions asked. But kids are required to be present to get a meal, per federal food program regulations. Here's a list of some sites in the region:

Billings

Breakfast from 7:45 -  8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. 

  • Lewis and Clark
  • Riverside
  • Castle Rock
  • Medicine Crow

Mobile food trailer schedule

  • McKinley – 9:00 – 9:30 a.m.
  • Washington – 9:45 – 10:15 a.m.
  • Newman 10:30 – 11:00 a.m.
  • Ponderosa 11:15 – 11:45 a.m.
  • Orchard 12:00 – 12:30 p.m.
  • Other locations may be added

Lockwood

Breakfast from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and Lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Intermediate School parking lot off Highway 87

Bus route food delivery for breakfast from 8 - 8:45 a.m. and lunch from noon to 1 p.m.

Huntley Project

Meal pickup is available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Pompey’s Pillar near the Post Office
  • Ballantine - Ballantine Congregational Church
  • Ballantine- Long Branch Parking Lot
  • Huntley- YVEC parking lot
  • Huntley- Homesteader Park
  • Worden- curbside pickup at the junior high office entrance

Laurel

Breakfast from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Laurel Public Library

Shepherd

Breakfast and lunch meals from 11 a.m. - noon at the Shepherd schools bus lane. 

Roundup

School meals are being delivered to students by request. According to a school Facebook page, "If you find yourself in need of food for your student during the next two weeks, please leave a message at the District Office 406-323-1507 or email carolynbilden@roundup.k12.mt.us."

