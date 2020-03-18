As Montana schools wrestle with remote learning plans, school meals lead early services

"It's not going to be an easy time for all families," he said.

Superintendent Greg Upham applauded the rollout at Monday's virtual school board meeting.

“We anticipated that it was going to take them at least a couple of days to get up and running,” he said.

The sites expanded Tuesday, and Sodexo is looking at the possibility of delivering meals if needed, Taylor said.

That's already on the table with Lockwood, whose food program Taylor also oversees. The school district plans to have homework deliveries to students using school bus routes and to include meals.

The drop-off model isn't typical of summer programs, and Taylor said that Sodexo was working with the Office of Public Instruction for "a little bit of leniency."

Groups like No Kid Hungry were also looking at workarounds for schools who don't have summer program, Lee said. The group's national umbrella announced that it would distribute $1 million in grants to schools around the country.