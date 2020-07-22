As Montana struggles with masking rules, business leaders say it's key to economic recovery

Masking requirements differ between businesses that have a reception area and a separated office or warehouse space, and businesses where employees interact with the public, Sommers-Flanagan said.

Public-facing positions, like receptionists, should wear masks, she said. If employees work in offices away from others, masks are not required.

Masks are also required in outdoor spaces if social distancing is not possible or not followed.

“This is the question you ask yourself: ‘Do you have people from the public regularly coming into this space?’ If the answer is yes, masks are required there,” Sommers-Flanagan said.

Businesses may confront people who are resistant to the mandate, said Sommers-Flanagan. It’s important to communicate the rules clearly and enforce it in good faith. Signs stating how to evade the mask directive are not in good faith, she said.

“If someone tells you they have a medical condition, we’re not advising you to question that,” Sommers-Flanagan said. “We don’t want you to ask them for documentation.”