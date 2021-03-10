As more firearm restrictions are lifted in Montana, local officials wait and watch

Still, Lt. Brandon Wooley said what’s already been enacted won’t likely have much impact on the department’s day-to-day work. That’s because what constitutes illegal behavior with a firearm hasn’t changed: It’s still against the law to possess a gun while drunk, or for people prohibited by law — say through a criminal conviction — to do so.

“We don’t have any anticipation that there’s going to be some increase in weapons complaints or gun crime, or anything like that related to it,” Wooley said.

Asked about the prospect of civilians more frequently pulling a gun on one another, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said that whether the person was justified in doing so remains a question for the courts.

"I hope it works out," he said. "I want it to work out. But it’s too early to tell and only history will tell."

Since 2015, Yellowstone County has issued anywhere between 1,186 and 2,053 concealed carry permits annually. The permits must be renewed every four years.

Yellowstone County government includes a diversity of public spaces, everything from MetraPark to District Court. Commissioners hold their weekly board meetings on the third floor of the Stillwater Building.