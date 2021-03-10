As more firearm restrictions are lifted in Montana, local officials wait and watch

Yellowstone County officials are waiting and watching — some warily — to see how the state Legislature will change state gun regulations.
Already, Gov. Greg Gianforte has signed into law HB 102, a "constitutional carry" bill allowing gun owners to carry firearms without a permit in most places across the state. For the university system, law won't go into effect until June; for everywhere else the law is already in force.
HB102, which explicitly allows no-permit open or concealed carrying in bars and banks, also stipulates that public spaces likewise must allow the open or concealed carry of firearms. Courtrooms, federal buildings, military bases and areas in airports beyond the security checkpoint, are excluded from the order.
Pointedly, it strips authority from the state's university system to regulate firearms on campuses, prohibiting the board of regents "from enforcing or coercing compliance with any rule or regulation that diminishes or restricts the rights of the people to keep or bear arms."
However, the law gives that authority to local governments.
With regards to government buildings, the law allows for municipal and county governments to "prevent and suppress the carrying of unpermitted concealed weapons or the carrying of unconcealed weapons to a publicly owned and occupied building under its jurisdiction."
What that means in practice for public places and government buildings in Yellowstone County has yet to be seen.
The state Legislature is in session until the end of May and currently is considering at least one other bill that would further loosen the local government regulations enumerated in HB 102.
In its current draft, HB 436 removes the provision allowing local governments the authority to restrict concealed firearms in public buildings and eliminates the penalty for carrying a concealed firearm in any restricted area.
City leaders in Billings are watching what happens. City council meetings, depending on the topic, can get emotional and sometimes heated. Measures to make sure council members and residents attending the meetings feel safe will be a priority.
"The main problem is the Legislature is not done," said Chris Kukulski, Billings city administrator. "So at this point it is a moving target."
Currently the council is meeting remotely; when it returns to in-person meetings the council will either gather at the Billings Public Library or City Hall.
City Attorney Gina Dahl will send formal guidance to the Billings Police Department regarding the new gun law, but she’ll wait until the legislative session ends.
Still, Lt. Brandon Wooley said what’s already been enacted won’t likely have much impact on the department’s day-to-day work. That’s because what constitutes illegal behavior with a firearm hasn’t changed: It’s still against the law to possess a gun while drunk, or for people prohibited by law — say through a criminal conviction — to do so.
“We don’t have any anticipation that there’s going to be some increase in weapons complaints or gun crime, or anything like that related to it,” Wooley said.
Asked about the prospect of civilians more frequently pulling a gun on one another, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said that whether the person was justified in doing so remains a question for the courts.
"I hope it works out," he said. "I want it to work out. But it’s too early to tell and only history will tell."
Since 2015, Yellowstone County has issued anywhere between 1,186 and 2,053 concealed carry permits annually. The permits must be renewed every four years.
Yellowstone County government includes a diversity of public spaces, everything from MetraPark to District Court. Commissioners hold their weekly board meetings on the third floor of the Stillwater Building.
"We are looking into any effect the new law may have and will be sure to let people know if there are any changes," said Jeana Lervick, the county's legal counsel.
District Court issued an order Thursday evening clarifying its firearms regulations; HB 102 allows for open carry in a courthouse but restricts it in a courtroom. The Yellowstone County Courthouse is a seven-floor building where county offices and courtrooms are situated on different floors.
The court order stipulates that "all persons are prohibited from possessing or carrying firearms or other weapons" on floors four through seven. People with a concealed carry permit can do so on floors one through three, where county offices like elections and motor vehicles sit.
“There are countless heated debates in this courthouse every single day, and emotions run high, they get the better of people,” said Chief Judge of the 13th Judicial District Colette Davies. “And we want this courthouse to be a place where litigants and staff feel safe and comfortable.”
The local order exempts law enforcement and judicial personnel with a current and valid concealed carry permit. Historically, the Montana Supreme Court has banned all judicial branch employees from bringing firearms to work. That policy will be reviewed after the legislative session ends, since additional gun bills like HB 436 are still being debated in the Legislature.
The courthouse is staffed with two full-time sheriff’s deputies, and more law enforcement personnel can be sent if a hearing is predicted to be heated or if there are security concerns.
Surveillance cameras are placed around the building, and the county also contracts with Guardian Security for an employee to staff the first-floor information booth.
MetraPark staff have also been watching. Most national touring acts that come through Billings and play at MetraPark — Toby Keith will play First Interstate Arena in May — have requirements in their contracts that ban firearms from their shows.
MetraPark staff have said should the county lose its authority to regulate firearms inside MetraPark booking big shows and national acts there would become more difficult.
Montana State University Billings downtown and City College on the West End likely will both be impacted by the new law.
All campuses within the Montana University System will have to drop all of their restrictions on campus carry by June 1, when HB 102 goes into effect.
MSUB is waiting for the Montana University System Board of Regents to supply updated policies prior to that date. MSUB Director of Communications and Marketing Maureen Brakke said there have been some questions from students and staff regarding the upcoming changes to the campus’s firearm policy, but the university is waiting for guidance from the MUS Board of Regents.
Current MSUB policy restricts the carrying of firearms on campus to police and other officers of the law. The MSUB University Police Department hosts an armory on campus for students to store their weapons, since they are not allowed to be stored in dorm rooms or vehicles.
Montana University System Deputy Commissioner Kevin McRae said the board will make specific policy recommendations by late May. Until then, he said MUS staff will speak with universities and research what university systems in other states with similar legislation have done in order to draft those recommendations.
"Fortunately, our campuses are proactive rather than reactive on this issue. I mean, it was no secret that the Montana University System opposed House Bill 102. Our opposition to the bill was a coordinated effort by campus and system faculty, staff, administrative and student leaders. Our efforts got the bill improved through some amendments, but now the bill has been signed into law. Our focus now, as a system, is to provide the Board of Regents in May with policy recommendations that are responsive to House Bill 102," McRae said via email.
Prior to the passage of HB 102, ten states allowed carrying concealed weapons on public campuses, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Those states include Arkansas, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.