As more rural Montana high schools offer college credit courses, challenges remain

More than 40 high schools have added dual enrollment offerings when considering those that dropped the courses, including Roundup, Huntley Project, Lodge Grass, Columbus and Shepherd.

Rural schools are seen as one of the largest areas for potential growth for dual enrollment, an umbrella term that encompasses courses high schoolers can take online through the Montana Digital Academy; courses they can take at university campuses; and concurrent enrollment, the courses taught at their high schools by their teachers. When lumping in the other options, more than 90 schools have students enrolled in college-credit classes.

Officials acknowledged there's no replacing a student's comfort level in familiar hallways.

“It shows how students can get access locally," dual enrollment program manager Dan Karalus told regents. "They don’t have to go online. They can get access in their classrooms. They’re doing it right there.”

One of the biggest barriers for rural schools is finding and keeping teachers trained to teach concurrent enrollment. Teachers need to have a master's degree and 12 additional credits of study in the subject they're teaching.

Most turnover among school offerings, Karalus said, is likely related to teacher availability.